George Clooney Thinks It Was a 'Mistake' to Have Kamala Harris Replace Joe Biden in the 2024 Presidential Election

Photo of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and George Clooney
Source: MEGA/CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube

George Clooney was not happy about Kamala Harris taking Joe Biden's place in the 2024 election.

Nov. 2 2025, Published 4:55 p.m. ET

George Clooney wishes Joe Biden had moved forward in re-running for president.

In a CBS Sunday Morning interview on Sunday, November 2, the actor weighed in on the 2024 election.

Clooney, 64, did not think Kamala Harris should have replaced the Democrat's spot on the ballot, as she was given a "tough task" to take his place with a few months to go.

Source: CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube

George Clooney appeared on 'CBS Sunday Morning.'

Ironically, Clooney wrote an essay in July 2024, calling for Biden to step down and put a healthier candidate forward.

When asked during Sunday's interview if he would publish his opinions again if given the chance, the movie star said, "Yes. We had a chance."

Image of George Clooney thinks Kamala Harris replacing Joe Biden was a 'mistake.'
Source: CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube

George Clooney thinks Kamala Harris replacing Joe Biden was a 'mistake.'

He continued, "I wanted there to be, as I wrote in the op-ed, a primary. Let’s battle-test this quickly and get it up and going. I think the mistake with it being Kamala is she had to run against her own record. It’s very hard to do if the point of running is to say, ‘I’m not that person.’ It’s hard to do, and so she was given a very tough task. I think it was a mistake, quite honestly. But we are where we are. We were gonna lose more House seats, they say. So I don’t know. To not do it would be to say, 'I’m not gonna tell the truth.'"

Image of Joe Biden stepped down from the 2024 presidential election.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden stepped down from the 2024 presidential election.

In Clooney's 2024 piece, he claimed, "We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate. This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly."

Image of Kamala Harris replaced Joe Biden's campaign and ran for president in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris replaced Joe Biden's campaign and ran for president in 2024.

The Broadway star previously told CNN's Jake Tapper that he felt it was his "civic duty" to show others why Biden needed to be replaced.

"That’s the deal, you have to take your stand if you believe in it," he said. "Take a stand, stand for it and then deal with the consequences. That’s the rules, so when people criticize me — they criticized me for my stance against the war 20 years ago, people picketed my movies and they put me on a deck of cards — I have to take that, that’s fair. I’m OK with that, I’m OK with criticism for where I stand. I defend their right to criticize me as much as I defend my right to criticize them."

