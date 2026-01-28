or
'Coward' George W. Bush Faces Backlash as the Only Remaining Former President to Not Condemn Fatal ICE Shootings

photo of george w. bush
Source: mega

The 43rd POTUS has yet to address the killings of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis in separate shootings involving ICE agents.

Jan. 28 2026, Updated 4:58 p.m. ET

George W. Bush remains silent in the wake of the second fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis, Minn., and many are criticizing the former president for not speaking up.

With Joe Biden, 83, making a statement on Tuesday, January 27, the 43rd POTUS, 79, is now the only living ex-president who hasn't condemned ICE's actions during Operation Metro Surge in the Twin Cities.

ICU nurse Alex Pretti, 37, and mother Renee Good, also 37, were both fatally shot in separate incidents involving federal immigration agents in January, leading to widespread protests throughout the country.

What Has George W. Bush Said About Immigration?

George W. Bush once positively described America as 'a land of immigrants.'
Source: mega

George W. Bush once positively described America as 'a land of immigrants.'

Bush notably founded the Department of Homeland Security during his presidency from 2001 to 2009.

Following the 9/11 attacks in 2001, he argued that moving immigration enforcement under national security was necessary to protect the country against "invisible enemies."

However, in a 2011 interview, the former president said, "My view is, is that we are a land of immigrants and we ought to recognize that. As a matter of fact, I believe America's soul is rejuvenated when people come to our country and work hard to realize dreams."

Source: @JimmySpencer/x

'I believe America's soul is rejuvenated when people come to our country and work hard to realize dreams,' the former president said.

'He'll Never Talk'

Many on social media branded George W. Bush a 'coward' for not speaking up.
Source: mega

Many on social media branded George W. Bush a 'coward' for not speaking up.

Users on social media have taken notice of Bush's silence, with one person writing, "He’ll never talk...about anything."

"Don't expect anything from wishy-washy Bush," another wrote, while a third added, "He was a disappointment as a president and even more so after."

Others called him a "coward" and claimed his administration "started all this."

Joe Biden's Remarks on the Deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti

Joe Biden spoke out against ICE's operations in Minneapolis in an X post on Tuesday, January 27.
Source: mega

Joe Biden spoke out against ICE's operations in Minneapolis in an X post on Tuesday, January 27.

Meanwhile, Biden wrote in a lengthy statement on Tuesday via X, "What has unfolded in Minneapolis this past month betrays our most basic values as Americans. We are not a nation that guns down our citizens in the street."

He declared, "We are not a nation that allows our citizens to be brutalized for exercising their constitutional rights. We are not a nation that tramples the 4th Amendment and tolerates our neighbors being terrorized."

The aging politician went on to applaud the people of Minnesota for "helping community members in unimaginable circumstances, speaking out against injustice when they see it, and holding our government accountable to the people."

'We All Mourn Their Senseless Deaths'

'Violence and terror have no place in the United States of America,' he wrote.
Source: mega

'Violence and terror have no place in the United States of America,' he wrote.

The 46th president continued to heap praise on Minnesotans for reminding "us all what is to be American," claiming they "have suffered enough at the hands" of the Trump administration.

"Violence and terror have no place in the United States of America, especially when it’s our own government targeting American citizens," he wrote. "No single person can destroy what America stands for and believes in, not even a President, if we — all of America — stand up and speak out. We know who we are. It's time to show the world. More importantly, it's time to show ourselves."

Biden concluded his message, "Now, justice requires full, fair, and transparent investigations into the deaths of the two Americans who lost their lives in the city they called home. Jill and I are sending strength to the families and communities who love Alex Pretti and Renee Good as we all mourn their senseless deaths."

