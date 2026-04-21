or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > george w. bush
OK LogoPolitics

George W. Bush Says U.S. Was 'Starved' to See a White Republican 'Having Fun' With an 'African-American Democrat' in Michelle Obama Admission

split photo of george w. bush and michelle obama
Source: mega

George W. Bush commented on the viral moment he gave the former first lady an Altoid at John McCain's funeral in 2018.

April 21 2026, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

George W. Bush reflected on a viral moment with Michelle Obama in an interview with daughter Jenna Bush Hager on Today.

During the sit-down on Tuesday, April 21, the former president, 79, told Hager, 44, that he "slipped her [Obama] an Altoid" at Senator John McCain's funeral in 2018 because he "thought she might want one."

Clarifying that it wasn't a joke, Bush revealed how he was told, "'You're trending,'" shortly after, and admitted to being confused by the statement.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @EdKrassen/x

The former POTUS specified that it wasn't a joke.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

image of He found out the moment was 'trending' on social media afterwards.
Source: today/youtube

He found out the moment was 'trending' on social media afterwards.

"I didn’t know what 'trending' meant," he said. "And it turns out, the country is starved to see a white center-right Republican and an African American center-left Democrat having fun and being able to converse, not as political figures, but as citizens."

The 43rd POTUS also explained he always sits next to Barack Obama's wife at funerals, calling to mind Michelle's own reaction to the moment.

In a 2018 appearance on Today shortly after the senator's funeral, the mom-of-two, now 62, told co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that she and George "are forever seat mates because of protocol."

Article continues below advertisement

'He's a Wonderful Man'

image of Michelle Obama previously said she 'love(s) him to death.'
Source: mega

Michelle Obama previously said she 'love(s) him to death.'

"He is my partner in crime at every major thing where all the formers gather," she said. "So we're together all the time, and I love him to death."

The ex-FLOTUS continued: "He's a wonderful man. He's a funny man. And it was a simple gesture. He was getting a cough drop from Laura Bush and I looked over and I said, 'Hand me a cough drop."

"I will add that they were old cough drops," she joked. "That's the funny thing, 'cause they were in the little White House box, the Altoids, and I was like, 'How long have you had these?'"

MORE ON:
george w. bush

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Party Doesn't Separate Us'

image of Michelle Obama revealed the cough drops were stale.
Source: mega

Michelle Obama revealed the cough drops were stale.

Savannah then remarked, "It one of those moments where people felt like, 'Oh, there's a bipartisan moment even with something as simple as a cough drop.'"

"That's why it matters so much," Michelle replied. "That's what people are hungry for. They're hungry for what we all know — party doesn't separate us. Color, gender...those kinds of things don't separate us."

She went on, "It's the messages that we send. If we're the adults and the leaders in the room and we're not showing that level of decency, we cannot expect our children to do the same."

image of Michelle Obama stressed the importance of small gestures while reflecting on the moment.
Source: mega

Michelle Obama stressed the importance of small gestures while reflecting on the moment.

Jenna also sat down with former presidents Barack, Joe Biden and Bill Clinton for a conversation ahead of the nation's 250th anniversary in July. Their interviews also aired on Tuesday.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.