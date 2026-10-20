Georgia Man Checks the Tip Options at Applebee's. He's Had Enough When He Realizes the Math Doesn't Add Up: 'Isn't This Very Interesting?'

Article continues below advertisement

A Georgia man questioned Applebee’s tipping system after noticing something unusual while paying at the restaurant. TikToker @jdmacias77 shared his first video on the platform to show what caught his attention. "So, we're here at Applebee's, and isn't this very interesting?" the man said. He then explained his concern. "If I wanna tip 20% of my $49.49 … total. It gives me a tip total of $11.30. When I do the math on my phone, it’s actually $9.89," he said. At the time of publication, the video has received 203.3k views and 1421 comments.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Was Applebee’s Suggested Tip Higher?

Source: @JDMACIAS77/TIKTOK Applebee’s electronic payment kiosk machine displayed suggested tip percentages for customers completing their bills.

The difference appeared to come from how the restaurant calculated the percentage. Although the customer based his calculation on the $49.49 bill, the kiosk machine stated that tips were calculated after tax and before discounts. With tax included, his total came to $56.50. A 20% tip on that amount equals $11.30, matching the kiosk’s recommendation. The video included a text overlay accusing the restaurant of taking customers’ tips. However, the notice on the screen explained the calculation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @JDMACIAS77/TIKTOK The tip calculation notice explained that gratuity was based on the amount after tax and before discounts.

In this specific video, one commenter directed attention to the message displayed on the kiosk machine. "It’s says right on the screen tip is calculated after tax and before discounts. Look at the full receipt and you will see your answer," the user wrote.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Viewers Say About Applebee’s?

Source: @JDMACIAS77/TIKTOK Applebee’s bottomless appetizers promotion drew attention from customers discussing their dining experiences.

The explanation did not stop some viewers from criticizing the chain. Applebee’s has faced complaints about its food and promotions, including its bottomless appetizers deal. One customer expected a different experience after ordering the offer, only to learn that the server would bring one tray at a time. Other customers have claimed that the chain microwaves entrees, while some have questioned the cleanliness of its $1 margaritas. An alleged former employee claimed that staff at her location used "a floor hose and a dirty bucket" to prepare the drinks.

Why Did Some Customers Recommend Cash Tips?

Source: UNSPLASH Customers debated whether cash tips or electronic gratuities were a better way to tip restaurant servers.