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Georgia Man Checks the Tip Options at Applebee's. He's Had Enough When He Realizes the Math Doesn't Add Up: 'Isn't This Very Interesting?'

Split photo of Applebee’s restaurant and Georgia man's tipping
Source: UNSPLASH; @JDMACIAS77/TIKTOK

An Applebee’s restaurant featured in a discussion about tip calculations and customer concerns.

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Oct. 20 2026, Published 5:18 a.m. ET

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A Georgia man questioned Applebee’s tipping system after noticing something unusual while paying at the restaurant.

TikToker @jdmacias77 shared his first video on the platform to show what caught his attention.

"So, we're here at Applebee's, and isn't this very interesting?" the man said.

He then explained his concern.

"If I wanna tip 20% of my $49.49 … total. It gives me a tip total of $11.30. When I do the math on my phone, it’s actually $9.89," he said.

At the time of publication, the video has received 203.3k views and 1421 comments.

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Why Was Applebee’s Suggested Tip Higher?

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Image of Applebee’s electronic payment kiosk machine displayed suggested tip percentages for customers completing their bills.
Source: @JDMACIAS77/TIKTOK

Applebee’s electronic payment kiosk machine displayed suggested tip percentages for customers completing their bills.

The difference appeared to come from how the restaurant calculated the percentage.

Although the customer based his calculation on the $49.49 bill, the kiosk machine stated that tips were calculated after tax and before discounts.

With tax included, his total came to $56.50. A 20% tip on that amount equals $11.30, matching the kiosk’s recommendation.

The video included a text overlay accusing the restaurant of taking customers’ tips.

However, the notice on the screen explained the calculation.

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Image of the tip calculation notice explained that gratuity was based on the amount after tax and before discounts.
Source: @JDMACIAS77/TIKTOK

The tip calculation notice explained that gratuity was based on the amount after tax and before discounts.

In this specific video, one commenter directed attention to the message displayed on the kiosk machine.

"It’s says right on the screen tip is calculated after tax and before discounts. Look at the full receipt and you will see your answer," the user wrote.

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What Did Viewers Say About Applebee’s?

Image of Applebee’s bottomless appetizers promotion drew attention from customers discussing their dining experiences.
Source: @JDMACIAS77/TIKTOK

Applebee’s bottomless appetizers promotion drew attention from customers discussing their dining experiences.

The explanation did not stop some viewers from criticizing the chain.

Applebee’s has faced complaints about its food and promotions, including its bottomless appetizers deal. One customer expected a different experience after ordering the offer, only to learn that the server would bring one tray at a time.

Other customers have claimed that the chain microwaves entrees, while some have questioned the cleanliness of its $1 margaritas.

An alleged former employee claimed that staff at her location used "a floor hose and a dirty bucket" to prepare the drinks.

Why Did Some Customers Recommend Cash Tips?

Image of customers debated whether cash tips or electronic gratuities were a better way to tip restaurant servers.
Source: UNSPLASH

Customers debated whether cash tips or electronic gratuities were a better way to tip restaurant servers.

The tipping debate also prompted viewers to share their views on gratuity.

"Why are we tipping on tax? When did this start?" one person asked.

Another commenter shared their preference and said: "We pay cash tips."

"Cash tip only. The store gets the better portion when done electronically, not the server," one user wrote.

A third viewer explained how they believed customers should calculate their tips.

"I believe you should tip on the pre-tax amount, and it’s even better to give it in cash. You can tip on the taxes if you want, since adding the tax to the food total makes it higher, but you only need to tip on the food, not the taxes," the user said.

"Are they including the tax, which should not be included," a fourth user said.

"NEVER GO BACK. SLAP IN THE FACE," a fifth user added.

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