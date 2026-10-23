Georgia Woman Fatally Shot Ex-Husband and His Girlfriend 5 Times, Authorities Say

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Grace Edge, 76, was arrested for allegedly murdering her former husband, Wallace Truman Edge, 75, and his girlfriend, Pamela Cook, 40, after she allegedly fired five rounds inside their home in Uvalda, Toombs County, in southeast Georgia, on Monday, October 19.

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Grace Allegedly Walked in and Opened Fire

Source: UNSPLASH Diane Cook told a 911 dispatcher, 'She just come in start shooting.'

At around 2:19 p.m. Monday afternoon, Toombs County 911 dispatchers took a phone call reporting that there were three gunshot victims at a residence on McNatt Falls Road. Upon their arrival at the scene of the shooting, deputies found both Wallace and Pamela dead inside the house, and they found Pamela’s mother, Diane Cook, 55, with a gunshot wound to her arm. After being injured, Diane called 911. During her conversation with the 911 operator, Diane indicated that Grace didn’t argue with anyone before she began shooting. “She just come in start shooting,” Diane said during the call. The operator asked Diane if Grace argued first, to which Diane replied, “No she come [sic] in just shooting.”

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Four of the Five Shots Hit Wallace and Pamela

Source: UNSPLASH Wallace Truman Edge and Pamela Cook were found dead inside the home on McNatt Falls Road.

According to the 911 caller, Grace fired five times inside the home. Four of the bullets hit Wallace and Pamela, and one hit Diane, whose injury wasn’t life-threatening. Grace, who is Wallace’s ex-wife, was identified as a “person of strong interest” shortly after deputies arrived on scene, and she was taken into custody shortly afterward. The sheriff’s office said there’s no threat to the public.

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The Sheriff Said Grace Wasn’t ‘Accepting’ of the Relationship

Source: UNSPLASH Sheriff Jordan Kight said Grace 'was not accepting of the situation.'

On Tuesday, October 20, Toombs County Sheriff Jordan Kight told local station WJCL in an exclusive interview that Grace and Wallace had been divorced for more than a decade. The couple had an on-and-off relationship during those years before Wallace began dating Pamela. “[Wallace] had started dating Pamela, and it appears that, based on information we received, Grace was not accepting of the situation,” Kight said. Kight said Grace is accused of shooting Wallace, Pamela and Diane, who then called 911.

Seven Charges Were Filed Against Her

Source: UNSPLASH Charges against Grace Edge include two counts of malice murder.