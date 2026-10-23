Georgia Woman Fatally Shot Ex-Husband and His Girlfriend 5 Times, Authorities Say
Oct. 23 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Grace Edge, 76, was arrested for allegedly murdering her former husband, Wallace Truman Edge, 75, and his girlfriend, Pamela Cook, 40, after she allegedly fired five rounds inside their home in Uvalda, Toombs County, in southeast Georgia, on Monday, October 19.
Grace Allegedly Walked in and Opened Fire
At around 2:19 p.m. Monday afternoon, Toombs County 911 dispatchers took a phone call reporting that there were three gunshot victims at a residence on McNatt Falls Road. Upon their arrival at the scene of the shooting, deputies found both Wallace and Pamela dead inside the house, and they found Pamela’s mother, Diane Cook, 55, with a gunshot wound to her arm.
After being injured, Diane called 911. During her conversation with the 911 operator, Diane indicated that Grace didn’t argue with anyone before she began shooting. “She just come in start shooting,” Diane said during the call. The operator asked Diane if Grace argued first, to which Diane replied, “No she come [sic] in just shooting.”
Four of the Five Shots Hit Wallace and Pamela
According to the 911 caller, Grace fired five times inside the home. Four of the bullets hit Wallace and Pamela, and one hit Diane, whose injury wasn’t life-threatening.
Grace, who is Wallace’s ex-wife, was identified as a “person of strong interest” shortly after deputies arrived on scene, and she was taken into custody shortly afterward. The sheriff’s office said there’s no threat to the public.
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The Sheriff Said Grace Wasn’t ‘Accepting’ of the Relationship
On Tuesday, October 20, Toombs County Sheriff Jordan Kight told local station WJCL in an exclusive interview that Grace and Wallace had been divorced for more than a decade. The couple had an on-and-off relationship during those years before Wallace began dating Pamela.
“[Wallace] had started dating Pamela, and it appears that, based on information we received, Grace was not accepting of the situation,” Kight said. Kight said Grace is accused of shooting Wallace, Pamela and Diane, who then called 911.
Seven Charges Were Filed Against Her
According to jail records, Grace is charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault. The malice murder charges allege that she intentionally caused the deaths of Wallace and Pamela, while the felony murder charges allege that the deaths occurred during the commission of a felony, the alleged aggravated assaults.
She’s being held at the Toombs County Detention Center while she awaits her first court appearance. In Georgia, a malice murder conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison. Grace hasn’t been convicted of any crime, and she’s presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.