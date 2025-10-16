or
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
'Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage' Stars Tease Exciting 'Dynamics' and Bold Moves in Season 2

Source: CBS

The cast of 'George & Mandy's First Marriage' teased big changes in Season 2, including new 'dynamics' and 'real situations' in an exclusive interview with OK!

Oct. 16 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

George & Mandy’s First Marriage returns for Season 2, with the stars revealing “new dynamics” and “brave” storylines in an exclusive interview with OK!.

“What I love about this show the most is how they are able to make everything feel really real. It feels like a real family, real situations, things that we can all relate to,” Rachel Bay Jones, who plays Audrey McAllister, tells OK! during an appearance at Los Angeles Comic Con.

'Georgie & Mandy's First Wedding' Season 2 'Takes Chances'

Photo of Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones portray Jim and Audrey McAllister, Emily Osment's TV parents.
Source: CBS

Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones portray Jim and Audrey McAllister, Emily Osment's TV parents.

As for Will Sasso, who plays her TV husband, Jim McAllister, he agreed, adding that writers do an “amazing job” of “taking chances” of focusing on issues that relate to everyday families.

“That side of it is always such a blessing, to read a script and go like, ‘I never saw this coming,’” he recounts. “Like I said, it’s quite brave, it takes chances, and is real. As Rachel said, being able to make that funny is the sign of a sitcom that we hope, and we have thus far, we are very grateful, will retain.”

Fans Will Learn More About Ruben After Tire Shop Purchase

Photo of Jessie Prez teased major changes for his character, Ruben.
Source: CBS

Jessie Prez teased major changes for his character, Ruben.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Wedding follows newlywed couple Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment), who share a 12-year age gap, as they raise their infant daughter while living in close quarters with Mandy’s parents. The Season 1 finale saw major changes for the couple, including Georgie joining forces with his co-worker Ruben (Jessie Prez) to take over the McAllister family tire business.

“The writers did a really good job at adding these Easter eggs about Ruben’s life in Season 1, so now you get to know him on a deeper level,” Prez tells OK!. “You're going to see a lot of returning guests, you’re going to see Pastor Jeff come back.”

New 'Dynamics' Will Be Explored

Photo of Since Jim McAllister retired in Season 1, fans will see more interactions of the patriarch at home.
Source: CBS

Since Jim McAllister retired in Season 1, fans will see more interactions of the patriarch at home.

Dougie Baldwin, who portrays Jim’s unemployed son Connor McAllister, hinted at new father-son interactions with his father, Jim, who has just retired.

“There’s a lot of good stuff with Jim now having to be home all the time,” Baldwin adds. “He spent the whole first season being annoyed at Connor for being home all the time, now he’s almost home all the time, so there’s some new father-son dynamics.”

Photo of 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' cocreator Steve Holland teased major changes for Emily Osment's character, Mandy.
Source: CBS

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' cocreator Steve Holland teased major changes for Emily Osment's character, Mandy.

Series co-creator Steve Holland also teased major updates for Osment’s character as she progresses in her career. “We have an episode coming up where she starts to get recognized for the first time for being on TV, and I love how Emily plays the excited vanity of Mandy,” Holland teases.

Holland adds that he was thrilled for fans to see an episode featuring the entire family interacting together.

"I love the family as a dynamic," the creator explains. "They are bonding and playing beer pong. It's so unusual for us to have an episode where the whole family is together and getting along, like, that rarely happens, so it was really fun to watch them do that."

George & Mandy’s First Marriage premieres on CBS on Thursday, October 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

