'Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage' Stars Tease Exciting 'Dynamics' and Bold Moves in Season 2

George & Mandy’s First Marriage returns for Season 2, with the stars revealing “new dynamics” and “brave” storylines in an exclusive interview with OK!. “What I love about this show the most is how they are able to make everything feel really real. It feels like a real family, real situations, things that we can all relate to,” Rachel Bay Jones, who plays Audrey McAllister, tells OK! during an appearance at Los Angeles Comic Con.

'Georgie & Mandy's First Wedding' Season 2 'Takes Chances'

Source: CBS Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones portray Jim and Audrey McAllister, Emily Osment's TV parents.

As for Will Sasso, who plays her TV husband, Jim McAllister, he agreed, adding that writers do an “amazing job” of “taking chances” of focusing on issues that relate to everyday families. “That side of it is always such a blessing, to read a script and go like, ‘I never saw this coming,’” he recounts. “Like I said, it’s quite brave, it takes chances, and is real. As Rachel said, being able to make that funny is the sign of a sitcom that we hope, and we have thus far, we are very grateful, will retain.”

Fans Will Learn More About Ruben After Tire Shop Purchase

Source: CBS Jessie Prez teased major changes for his character, Ruben.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Wedding follows newlywed couple Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment), who share a 12-year age gap, as they raise their infant daughter while living in close quarters with Mandy’s parents. The Season 1 finale saw major changes for the couple, including Georgie joining forces with his co-worker Ruben (Jessie Prez) to take over the McAllister family tire business. “The writers did a really good job at adding these Easter eggs about Ruben’s life in Season 1, so now you get to know him on a deeper level,” Prez tells OK!. “You're going to see a lot of returning guests, you’re going to see Pastor Jeff come back.”

New 'Dynamics' Will Be Explored

Source: CBS Since Jim McAllister retired in Season 1, fans will see more interactions of the patriarch at home.

Dougie Baldwin, who portrays Jim’s unemployed son Connor McAllister, hinted at new father-son interactions with his father, Jim, who has just retired. “There’s a lot of good stuff with Jim now having to be home all the time,” Baldwin adds. “He spent the whole first season being annoyed at Connor for being home all the time, now he’s almost home all the time, so there’s some new father-son dynamics.”

Source: CBS 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' cocreator Steve Holland teased major changes for Emily Osment's character, Mandy.