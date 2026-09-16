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German Adult Star Noah Segsy's Drowning in Cyprus Pool Hospitalized Him Before Death at 22, Officials Say

images of Noah Segsy
Source: @SEGYNOAH/X

German online star Noah Segsy died at 22 after drowning in a Cyprus apartment pool.

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Sept. 16 2026, Updated 12:58 p.m. ET

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German adult content creator Noah Segsy died at age 22 after being pulled unconscious from a swimming pool in Cyprus.

The circumstances surrounding his drowning remain under investigation as authorities work to determine exactly what happened.

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Noah Segsy Drowned In Cyprus

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image of Noah Segsy was reportedly rushed to a hospital after being pulled unconscious from a pool in Cyprus.
Source: @SEGYNOAH/X

Noah Segsy was reportedly rushed to a hospital after being pulled unconscious from a pool in Cyprus.

Segsy, whose legal name was Riccardo Staudt, was reportedly found unconscious in the pool of an apartment complex in Paralimni, Cyprus, on August 24.

According to Cyprus Mail, emergency services were called at around 9:20 p.m. after the 22-year-old was pulled from the water.

He was transported by ambulance to Famagusta General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After an autopsy, forensic pathologist Dr. Nikolas Charalambous ruled that drowning was the cause of death, according to the outlet.

Police are still investigating the drowning.

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Noah Segsy Had Nearly 300,000 Social Media Followers

image of Noah Segsy, whose legal name was Riccardo Staudt, had nearly 300,000 followers across his social media platforms.
Source: @SEGYNOAH/X

Noah Segsy, whose legal name was Riccardo Staudt, had nearly 300,000 followers across his social media platforms.

Segsy had accounts across Instagram, TikTok, X, and OnlyF---, where he shared adult content with his primarily gay audience.

He had developed a following of nearly 300,000 across his social media platforms, per TMZ.

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'He Had So Much To Live For'

image of Fans grieved his death on social media.
Source: @SEGYNOAH/X

Fans grieved his death on social media.

After learning of his death, fans ran to social media to write tributes to the adult online star.

"So heartbreaking," someone said.

"That's just sad," another wrote.

"So young. He had so much to live for," a comment read.

"22 is so young," a fourth shared.

One person wrote a lengthy comment, saying, "How sad that such an exemplary man, at such a young age. An entrepreneur, a winner, he's sure to leave behind an incredible legacy for other young people who also want to achieve quick success in life. We should all learn from these beings of light."

Fundraiser Set Up For Funeral Costs

image of Noah Segsy's death prompted a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses and return his body to Germany.
Source: @SEGYNOAH/X

Noah Segsy's death prompted a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses and return his body to Germany.

Following the adult content creator's death, a friend of his mother organized a GoFundMe.

The campaign has raised over $23,700 from 465 donations and surpassed its original goal of $16,000, according to Cyprus Mail.

"It is with a heavy heart that I reach out to you, as my friend has suffered an unimaginable loss. Her beloved son has passed away far too soon," the fundraiser read. "During this difficult time, I want to stand by her and her family and help them give their son a dignified farewell," it added. "Unfortunately, they are now facing significant costs for the transport of his remains and the funeral. This situation places an enormous burden on the family—not only emotionally but also financially," it continued, in part.

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