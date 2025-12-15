Gia Giudice's Steamy Confession: Reality Star Shares NSFW Way She Rewards Boyfriend Christian Carmichael

Article continues below advertisement

Gia Giudice knows how to keep it real, and her latest revelation is turning heads!

Source: PlanBriUncut/YouTube Gia Giudice opened up about her relationship on the ‘Plan Bri’ podcast.

In a candid chat on the “Plan Bri” podcast hosted by Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, the daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Christian Carmichael. When asked what women can offer men that’s on par with receiving flowers, Gia had no trouble answering.

Source: @christian_carmichael/Instagram Gia Giudice candidly confessed to an intimate gesture toward her boyfriend.

“S--,” she declared, leaving both hosts in fits of laughter. Brianna, 26, playfully responded, “Gia! That’s hilarious. No flowers for you! Want a b--- j--?” “Literally, what are you gonna do?” Gia, 24, explained. “I’m not gonna bring him flowers. Sure, like, ‘I love you,’ words of affirmation, I guess, but that’s boring.”

Source: PlanBriUncut/YouTube

As their conversation continued, Brianna acknowledged that most men often prefer a “random s-- act” to traditional gifts. Gia added, “I think b--- j--- get them more excited than s-- because I feel like I… do not give them often.” The reality star likens this intimate gesture to gifting flowers, viewing it as “a treat” for her man.

Source: @_giagiudice/Instagram The reality star shared a surprising take on romance and gifts.

Gia and Christian, who began dating in January 2020, met during the summer of 2019. They experienced a brief breakup during her junior year at Rutgers University due in part to Christian’s “horrible” communication skills and lack of career ambition. However, after a six-month hiatus, he demonstrated personal growth, leading them back to romance.

Source: MEGA Gia Giudice and Christian Carmichael have been together since 2020.

During her own podcast, "Casual Chaos," Gia spoke about how her boyfriend "actually liked" filming Next Gen NYC alongside her. “He didn’t mind it, but also, like, this is not his world,” she explained. “This is not something that he’s used to, and it was definitely a little bit of an adjustment.”