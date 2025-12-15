Gia Giudice's Steamy Confession: Reality Star Shares NSFW Way She Rewards Boyfriend Christian Carmichael
Dec. 15 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Gia Giudice knows how to keep it real, and her latest revelation is turning heads!
In a candid chat on the “Plan Bri” podcast hosted by Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, the daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Christian Carmichael. When asked what women can offer men that’s on par with receiving flowers, Gia had no trouble answering.
“S--,” she declared, leaving both hosts in fits of laughter.
Brianna, 26, playfully responded, “Gia! That’s hilarious. No flowers for you! Want a b--- j--?”
“Literally, what are you gonna do?” Gia, 24, explained. “I’m not gonna bring him flowers. Sure, like, ‘I love you,’ words of affirmation, I guess, but that’s boring.”
As their conversation continued, Brianna acknowledged that most men often prefer a “random s-- act” to traditional gifts.
Gia added, “I think b--- j--- get them more excited than s-- because I feel like I… do not give them often.” The reality star likens this intimate gesture to gifting flowers, viewing it as “a treat” for her man.
Gia and Christian, who began dating in January 2020, met during the summer of 2019. They experienced a brief breakup during her junior year at Rutgers University due in part to Christian’s “horrible” communication skills and lack of career ambition. However, after a six-month hiatus, he demonstrated personal growth, leading them back to romance.
During her own podcast, "Casual Chaos," Gia spoke about how her boyfriend "actually liked" filming Next Gen NYC alongside her.
“He didn’t mind it, but also, like, this is not his world,” she explained. “This is not something that he’s used to, and it was definitely a little bit of an adjustment.”
She also revealed she turned down a spot on another show because of her man.
“I got asked to go on Love Island like, year after year, and I turned that down, obviously, because I’m dating my boyfriend … But, yeah. I’ve been asked to go on Love Island USA. It was a lot during when I was in college, but it was pretty consecutive when I was in college,” she shared.