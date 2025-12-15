or
Article continues below advertisement
Gia Giudice's Steamy Confession: Reality Star Shares NSFW Way She Rewards Boyfriend Christian Carmichael

Image of Gia Giudice
Source: MEGA

Gia Giudice revealed a bold confession about her new boyfriend, Christian Carmichael.

Profile Image

Dec. 15 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Gia Giudice knows how to keep it real, and her latest revelation is turning heads!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Gia Giudice opened up about her relationship on the ‘Plan Bri’ podcast.
Source: PlanBriUncut/YouTube

Gia Giudice opened up about her relationship on the ‘Plan Bri’ podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

In a candid chat on the “Plan Bri” podcast hosted by Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, the daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Christian Carmichael. When asked what women can offer men that’s on par with receiving flowers, Gia had no trouble answering.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Gia Giudice candidly confessed to an intimate gesture toward her boyfriend.
Source: @christian_carmichael/Instagram

Gia Giudice candidly confessed to an intimate gesture toward her boyfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

“S--,” she declared, leaving both hosts in fits of laughter.

Brianna, 26, playfully responded, “Gia! That’s hilarious. No flowers for you! Want a b--- j--?”

“Literally, what are you gonna do?” Gia, 24, explained. “I’m not gonna bring him flowers. Sure, like, ‘I love you,’ words of affirmation, I guess, but that’s boring.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: PlanBriUncut/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

As their conversation continued, Brianna acknowledged that most men often prefer a “random s-- act” to traditional gifts.

Gia added, “I think b--- j--- get them more excited than s-- because I feel like I… do not give them often.” The reality star likens this intimate gesture to gifting flowers, viewing it as “a treat” for her man.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of The reality star shared a surprising take on romance and gifts.
Source: @_giagiudice/Instagram

The reality star shared a surprising take on romance and gifts.

Article continues below advertisement

Gia and Christian, who began dating in January 2020, met during the summer of 2019. They experienced a brief breakup during her junior year at Rutgers University due in part to Christian’s “horrible” communication skills and lack of career ambition. However, after a six-month hiatus, he demonstrated personal growth, leading them back to romance.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Gia Giudice and Christian Carmichael have been together since 2020.
Source: MEGA

Gia Giudice and Christian Carmichael have been together since 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

During her own podcast, "Casual Chaos," Gia spoke about how her boyfriend "actually liked" filming Next Gen NYC alongside her.

“He didn’t mind it, but also, like, this is not his world,” she explained. “This is not something that he’s used to, and it was definitely a little bit of an adjustment.”

She also revealed she turned down a spot on another show because of her man.

“I got asked to go on Love Island like, year after year, and I turned that down, obviously, because I’m dating my boyfriend … But, yeah. I’ve been asked to go on Love Island USA. It was a lot during when I was in college, but it was pretty consecutive when I was in college,” she shared.

