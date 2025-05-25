or
Giada De Laurentiis and Shane Farley: Still in Love or Just Friends?

Source: @giadadelaurentiis/Instagram

Are Giada De Laurentiis and Shane Farley still together?

May 25 2025, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

In a world where love often simmers and cools, Food Network darling Giada De Laurentiis has stirred the pot of romance with her boyfriend, Shane Farley.

After her emotional split from husband Todd Thompson, whom she was married to for 11 years, fans are dying to know: Are the chef and Farley still together?

Source: MEGA; @giadadelaurentiis/Instagram

Giada De Laurentiis and Shane Farley reconnected years ago.

How It All Began: A Recipe for Love

De Laurentiis and Thompson tied the knot back in 2003 and welcomed their daughter, Jade, five years later. But by 2014, they announced their separation on Facebook, and their divorce was finalized just a year after.

The statement they shared spoke volumes: "Although our decision to separate comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus on the future and overwhelming desire for our family's happiness has given us the strength to move forward on separate, yet always connected paths."

Yet, it wasn't long before De Laurentiis' heart was on the mend. She crossed paths with Farley in 2013 while he was gearing up to produce a show for her and Bobby Flay. Although that project never took off, their friendship did!

"After I divorced, I spent about a year and a half alone… I didn't know what it meant not to be married," the starlet revealed to People in February 2018. "Once I got settled, Shane and I reconnected and I felt like a kid again."

Source: @giadadelaurentiis/Instagram

Giada De Laurentiis welcomed her daughter Jade Thompson in 2008.

Staying Strong Together

As the COVID-19 pandemic paused the world, Farley rose to the occasion, stepping in to help De Laurentiis film her cooking shows at home. "We've been spending every second of every day together, and well, that's never happened for me because I've always been traveling and working," she confessed in October 2020. "I think it's made us stronger. Truly."

Fast forward to October 2024, and De Laurentiis gushed about her love life: "He has a lot of patience… I think patience and laughter, and we try not to take things so seriously."

Source: @giadadelaurentiis/Instagram

Giada De Laurentiis shared that Shane Farley rose to the occasion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still Together? The Truth is in the Sauce!

While the couple keeps their social media presence low-key, it's clear they're still cooking up something special. In February 2023, they shared a rare glimpse into their romance during a Miami getaway — De Laurentiis looked fabulous in a pink pantsuit, while Farley kept it cool in linens. "In Miami, we turn up the heat," she captioned their darling snap.

De Laurentiis then spilled the beans on their daily routine during a March 2025 episode of "The Liz Moody Podcast."

"Usually around 5:00, I start making dinner... my boyfriend does the dishes, and then I usually will go chill with my boyfriend or daughter depending on who needs what from me," she said.

Source: @The Liz Moody Podcast/Youtube

Giada De Laurentiis shared her nightly routine on 'The Liz Moody Podcast.'

And just when you thought it couldn't get cuter, in an April 2025 Instagram post, De Laurentiis shared a video of the two whipping up chicken piccata meatballs together, celebrating Farley's favorite dish.

