Article continues below advertisement
Gigi and Bella Hadid's Shocking Family Secret Revealed: Models Introduce Their Half-Sister Aydan Nix to the World

Composite photo of Aydan Nix, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid
Source: @toospoiled/Instagram; MEGA

Gigi and Bella Hadid revealed a family secret, sharing they have a half-sister named Aydan Nix.

By:

May 30 2025, Published 10:49 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid revealed a shocking family secret on May 29 — they have a half-sister named Aydan Nix.

The sisters released a statement about their family member, explaining she is their father Mohamed Hadid’s child after he had a “brief romance” with a woman named Terri Hatfield Dull. This relationship occurred after Mohamed divorced their mother, Yolanda Hadid, in 2001.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Brief Relationship That Led to a Pregnancy'

Photo of Aydan Nix
Source: @toospoiled/Instagram

Aydan Nix was conceived after Mohamed Hadid and Yolanda Hadid divorced.

“Over 20 years ago, our dad, while single, had a brief relationship that led to a pregnancy,” Gigi and Bella told a media outlet.

Interestingly, they noted Aydan didn’t know Mohamed was her father until recently.

“Aydan was born and raised in Florida, growing up with the man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19,” they continued.

Article continues below advertisement

An 'Unexpected and Beautiful Addition'

Photo of Gigi Hadid
Source: MEGA

Gigi and Bella Hadid said their family 'embraced' Aydan Nix 'with open arms.'

When Aydan “decided to take a genetic test out of curiosity,” she discovered who she was related to.

After Gigi and Bella found out about her, they “connected in late 2023.”

Since meeting her, Gigi and Bella shared their family has “embraced” her “with open arms,” as they've all spent time together recently.

“We’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family,” they noted.

“As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations — with Aydan included — about how to support and protect her,” they detailed. “Aydan and her family value their privacy, and we fully respect that. We kindly ask others to do the same and honor her wish and right to her anonymity as she continues her life as a young woman in New York.”

Gigi Hadid

Article continues below advertisement

Mohamed Hadid 'Always Knew' About Aydan Nix

Photo of Mohamed Hadid
Source: MEGA

Mohamed Hadid 'always knew' about Aydan Nix, according to an insider.

While Mohamed’s relationship with Terri ended before she found out she was pregnant, an insider claimed he “always knew” about his daughter but did not provide her with financial support. They added he is “cordial” with Terri, as there’s a “mutual respect” between them.

Gigi and Bella have been seen in photographs with Aydan multiple times, but until the sisters divulged the secret, no one aside from close family members knew who she was.

Photo of Gigi and Bella Hadid
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Aydan Nix had previously been photographed with Gigi and Bella Hadid — but only close family knew who she was.

Mohamed, who follows Aydan on Instagram, has yet to comment on the situation.

Aside from Gigi, Bella and Aydan, Mohamed is father to his son Anwar, whom he shares with Yolanda, as well as daughters Marielle and Alana from his first marriage to wife Mary Butler.

