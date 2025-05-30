Gigi and Bella Hadid's Shocking Family Secret Revealed: Models Introduce Their Half-Sister Aydan Nix to the World

The sisters released a statement about their family member, explaining she is their father Mohamed Hadid ’s child after he had a “brief romance” with a woman named Terri Hatfield Dull . This relationship occurred after Mohamed divorced their mother, Yolanda Hadid , in 2001.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid revealed a shocking family secret on May 29 — they have a half-sister named Aydan Nix .

“Aydan was born and raised in Florida, growing up with the man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19,” they continued.

Interestingly, they noted Aydan didn’t know Mohamed was her father until recently.

“Over 20 years ago, our dad, while single, had a brief relationship that led to a pregnancy,” Gigi and Bella told a media outlet .

When Aydan “decided to take a genetic test out of curiosity,” she discovered who she was related to.

After Gigi and Bella found out about her, they “connected in late 2023.”

Since meeting her, Gigi and Bella shared their family has “embraced” her “with open arms,” as they've all spent time together recently.

“We’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family,” they noted.

“As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations — with Aydan included — about how to support and protect her,” they detailed. “Aydan and her family value their privacy, and we fully respect that. We kindly ask others to do the same and honor her wish and right to her anonymity as she continues her life as a young woman in New York.”