Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Spark Marriage Rumors With Matching Rings During Paris Date After 3 Years of Dating
Aug. 3 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper had fans buzzing about a possible marriage after the pair was seen wearing matching rings on that finger.
The Hangover actor, 51, and Victoria's Secret model, 31, were both spotted sporting thin silver bands while walking the streets of Paris, France, in photos published on Monday, August 3.
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Spotted in Paris With Matching Rings
The stars were dressed casually for the daytime outing. Hadid looked chic in a white tank top and light-wash denim jeans, while Cooper rocked a black T-shirt and athletic pants.
Page Six reported that the duo was photographed earlier that day while leaving the gym, where Hadid's ring was on full display.
Insiders Defended Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's 20-Year Age Gap
Though the A-listers have yet to comment on the marriage speculation, the pair first sparked romance rumors in October 2023 when they were spotted heading to dinner in New York City.
At the time, insiders defended the couple's 20-year age gap, claiming they had "a lot in common."
"They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor," a source told a news outlet.
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Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Went Instagram Official in May 2025
Hadid shares her daughter, Khai, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, whom she split from in 2021. As for Cooper, he shares his daughter, Lea De Seine, with ex Irina Shayk.
Hadid and Cooper are known to keep their romance out of the spotlight, though the couple went Instagram official in May 2025 when they celebrated her 30th birthday.
"I feel so lucky to be 30," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote via social media alongside photos from her party, including one that showed her kissing Cooper. “I feel so lucky for every high and low — for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!"
Bradley Cooper Supported Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala
Hadid continued, "So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade."
Cooper supported Hadid nearly a year later after making a surprise appearance at the Met Gala in May 2026. Though she walked the red carpet solo, photos later showed the actor at the fashion fundraiser in a black suit.