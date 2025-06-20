PHOTOS Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Physique in Photos From Fun Springtime Activities With Daughter Khai, 4 Source: @gigihadid/instagram Gigi Hadid shared a photo dump that included snaps from the pool and mother-daughter visits to the park.

Gigi Hadid is ready for summer after enjoying a fun-filled spring with daughter Khai. On Thursday, June 19, the model uploaded multiple snaps to social media to show how the duo spent the season, with their activities ranging from whipping up meals at home to hanging out in Central Park.

Gigi Hadid Spends Spring With Daughter Khai

Source: @gigihadid/instagram Gigi Hadid flaunted her flat stomach in two photos from her post.

"Thru spring 🐌💌," she captioned the upload, which also included a shot of the model, 30, rocking a swimsuit in the pool and another lounging outside while showing off her flat stomach. One cute picture featured Khai, 4, at the lake with a friend and the tot near two adorable baby goats.

Source: @gigihadid/instagram The model shares daughter Khai, 4, with ex Zayn Malik.

Fans gushed over how big Khai was, with one person writing, "Khai has grown up so much 😭 we love a queen that respects her children's privacy and safety ✨." "Seeing you with your daughter is the sweetest thing… pure love 💖💖💖✨," shared a second Instagram follower, with a third commenting, "She’s so grown up🥰." The blonde beauty's mother, Yolanda Hadid, penned, "❤️Love you mommy."

The Model Co-Parents Her Only Child With Ex Zayn Malik

Source: @gigihadid/instagram The star has a home in rural Pennsylvania and in NYC.

The Next in Fashion alum co-parents her only child with ex Zayn Malik, 32, whom she had an on-off relationship with from 2015 to 2021. The mom-of-one has moved on with Bradley Cooper, 50, whom she recently posted on her Instagram page for the very first time after more than one year of dating. In an interview with Vogue, Gigi revealed she met the Oscar nominee when they were both at a child's birthday party, as the actor shares daughter Lea De Seine, 8, with ex Irina Shayk.

GigI Hadid Is Dating Bradley Cooper

Source: mega;@gigihadid/instagram Both Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have a daughter from a previous relationship.

"You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating, and even for my friends who aren’t public figures, that’s hard," she explained of the hardships of being famous while looking for love. "And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know."

Source: mega Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper first sparked dating rumors in September 2023.