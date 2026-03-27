Suspect in Gilgo Beach Serial Killings Rex Heuermann Expected to Plead Guilty: Source
March 27 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
Rex Heuermann, the man charged with seven of the Gilgo Beach murders that have haunted Long Island, New York, for decades, is expected to plead guilty, according to sources.
Per new reports, the architect and a married father-of-two from Massapequa Park will enter a guilty plea in the serial killings in a court appearance scheduled for April 8.
Newsday revealed on Thursday, March 26, that "family members of women whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach" were recently informed of the development.
Heuermann, 62 — who was arrested while walking away from his midtown Manhattan office on July 13, 2023 — has previously maintained his innocence.
"Details of the expected plea agreement have not been disclosed and the deal could still fall through for a range of reasons, including second thoughts by Heuermann and the prosecutor, or the judge could refuse to sign off," Newsday stated on Thursday.
The accused murder's trial was set to begin in September. He faces life without parole if convicted.
After the news broke, the attorney representing Heuermann's estranged wife, Asa Ellerup told the Daily Mail, "I have no comment on behalf of the family."
Heuermann was initially charged in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, who was reported missing in 2009, Megan Waterman, 22, who vanished in 2010 and Amber Costello, 27, who disappeared the same year.
After his arrest he was charged in 2024 for killing four more women: Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, who disappeared in 2007, Jessica Taylor, 20, who went missing in July 2003; Sandra Costilla, 28, whose body was found in a remote area in Southampton in 1993 and Valerie Mack, 24, who vanished in 2000.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
All the victims were s-- workers and disappeared after meeting with a client.
Key evidence in the case against Heuermann includes cellphone records that placed him near victims, repeated online searches for the case and DNA from a discarded pizza crust matching hair found on a victim.
A witness also identified a dark green first-generation Chevrolet Avalanche in connection with the killings, which was discovered to be registered to Heuermann.
The defense sought to block the DNA evidence from being used at trial, but a Suffolk County judge ruled in September 2025 that it could be.
"Rex Heuermann is a demon that walks among us, a predator that ruined families," former Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said at a news conference following Heuermann’s arrest.