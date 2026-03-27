Suspect in Gilgo Beach Serial Killings Rex Heuermann Expected to Plead Guilty: Source

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Rex Heuermann, the man charged with seven of the Gilgo Beach murders that have haunted Long Island, New York, for decades, is expected to plead guilty, according to sources. Per new reports, the architect and a married father-of-two from Massapequa Park will enter a guilty plea in the serial killings in a court appearance scheduled for April 8. Newsday revealed on Thursday, March 26, that "family members of women whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach" were recently informed of the development.

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Source: mega Rex Heuermann owned an architectural consulting first up until his July 2023 arrest.

Heuermann, 62 — who was arrested while walking away from his midtown Manhattan office on July 13, 2023 — has previously maintained his innocence. "Details of the expected plea agreement have not been disclosed and the deal could still fall through for a range of reasons, including second thoughts by Heuermann and the prosecutor, or the judge could refuse to sign off," Newsday stated on Thursday. The accused murder's trial was set to begin in September. He faces life without parole if convicted.

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Source: CBS New York/youtube Rex Heuermann has been charged with killing seven women.

After the news broke, the attorney representing Heuermann's estranged wife, Asa Ellerup told the Daily Mail, "I have no comment on behalf of the family." Heuermann was initially charged in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, who was reported missing in 2009, Megan Waterman, 22, who vanished in 2010 and Amber Costello, 27, who disappeared the same year. After his arrest he was charged in 2024 for killing four more women: Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, who disappeared in 2007, Jessica Taylor, 20, who went missing in July 2003; Sandra Costilla, 28, whose body was found in a remote area in Southampton in 1993 and Valerie Mack, 24, who vanished in 2000.

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Source: mega The married father-of-two lived in the same humble home in Massapequa Park nearly all his life.

All the victims were s-- workers and disappeared after meeting with a client. Key evidence in the case against Heuermann includes cellphone records that placed him near victims, repeated online searches for the case and DNA from a discarded pizza crust matching hair found on a victim. A witness also identified a dark green first-generation Chevrolet Avalanche in connection with the killings, which was discovered to be registered to Heuermann.

Source: 48 Hours/youtube The accused serial killer flew under the radar for decades.