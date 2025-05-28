'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3: Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

Netflix's Ginny & Georgia Season 3 is expected to address the questions left unanswered by the second installment.

In the second season, Georgia's wedding to Paul was dramatically halted after police handcuffed her for the murder of Cynthia's terminally ill husband, Tom.

"It's always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?" the official synopsis for Ginny & Georgia Season 3 reads.

Creator Sarah Lampert previously told Tudum that Georgia "needed to kill someone and she needed to kill someone in Wellsbury, Mass.," adding they knew exactly what they wanted Season 3 to be after working on the storyline for the second season.

"We can't wrap it up in a pretty bow. That's not real life. That's certainly not Georgia's life. It never has been. Why would it start to be her life now?" Brianne Howey, who plays Miller family matriarch Georgia, said.