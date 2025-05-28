or
'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3: Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

ginny georgia season cast plot release date
Source: NETFLIX

As 'Ginny & Georgia' gears up for its return on Netflix, here's the ultimate guide to what's next — from the plot to release date and everything in between.

By:

May 28 2025, Published 7:42 a.m. ET

What Is 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 About?

ginny georgia season cast plot release date
Source: NETFLIX

Netflix released the synopsis for 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 in January.

Netflix's Ginny & Georgia Season 3 is expected to address the questions left unanswered by the second installment.

In the second season, Georgia's wedding to Paul was dramatically halted after police handcuffed her for the murder of Cynthia's terminally ill husband, Tom.

"It's always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?" the official synopsis for Ginny & Georgia Season 3 reads.

Creator Sarah Lampert previously told Tudum that Georgia "needed to kill someone and she needed to kill someone in Wellsbury, Mass.," adding they knew exactly what they wanted Season 3 to be after working on the storyline for the second season.

"We can't wrap it up in a pretty bow. That's not real life. That's certainly not Georgia's life. It never has been. Why would it start to be her life now?" Brianne Howey, who plays Miller family matriarch Georgia, said.

Is There a Trailer for 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3?

ginny georgia season cast plot release date
Source: NETFLIX

Netflix shared a sneak peek of 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 ahead of its scheduled premiere.

Netflix released the official teaser for Ginny & Georgia Season 3 on its official YouTube channel on May 8, following the presentation of the first teaser trailer on April 17.

"We're behind bars, mama's locked up!" Howey teased fans during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "It's Georgia, where there's a will there's a way… but all of her secrets have been exposed. Georgia was on the run, we were hiding, we were keeping secrets, and now Pandora's Box has been opened… this is Georgia's breakdown season. We see a new side of Georgia, a new side of Ginny — some surprising sides — and the way they both handle this news is, of course, different."

Who's in the Cast of 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3?

ginny georgia season cast plot release date
Source: NETFLIX

'Ginny & Georgia' lead stars Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry are set to reprise their roles.

Howey and her lead costar, Antonia Gentry, are set to reprise their roles as mother-daughter tandem Georgia and Ginny. Starring alongside them are Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Raymond Ablack, Jennifer Robertson, Nathan Mitchell, Scott Porter, Alex Mallari Jr., Nikki Roumel, Katie Douglas, Chelsea Clark and Tameka Griffiths.

Tudum also confirmed Ty Doran and Noah Lamanna will join the cast members onboard as Wolfe and Tris, respectively.

How Many Episodes Does 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 Have?

ginny georgia season cast plot release date
Source: NETFLIX

Netflix shared the titles of 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3' episodes.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes, titled as follows: "This Wouldn’t Even Be a Podcast" (Episode 1), "Beep Beep Freaking Beep" (Episode 2), "Friends Can Dance" (Episode 3), "The B---- Is Back" (Episode 4), "Boom Goes the Dynamite" (Episode 5), "At Least It Can’t Get Worse" (Episode 6), "That’s Wild" (Episode 7), "Is That a Packed Lunch?" (Episode 8), "It’s Time for My Solo" (Episode 9) and "Monsters" (Episode 10).

When Did 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 Start Filming?

ginny georgia season cast plot release date
Source: NETFLIX

'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 production wrapped in 2024.

According to Tudum, Ginny & Georgia Season 3 began filming in Toronto in April 2024. It ultimately wrapped production in August 2024.

"It's always bittersweet to finish up a season," Gentry said before production was officially finalized. "I know we're not even done yet, and we still have post-production and blah blah blah. But I just want to see what we've managed to create this season, and see if people love it."

When Does 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 Premiere on Netflix?

ginny georgia season cast plot release date
Source: NETFLIX

'Ginny & Georgia' will be released more than a year after Netflix greenlit the third season.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 will be released on Netflix on June 5.

