Article continues below advertisement
Italian Fashion Designer Giorgio Armani Dead at Age 91

Photo of Giorgio Armani.
Source: MEGA

Giorgio Armani died 'peacefully' at age 91, a statement confirmed on Thursday, September 4.

Profile Image

Sept. 4 2025, Published 9:47 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Giorgio Armani is dead at the age of 91.

The Armani Group announced the Italian fashion designer's death on Thursday, September 4, in a statement shared to social media.

Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones," the message read. "Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects."

Article continues below advertisement

Iimage of Giorgio Armani founded his eponymous fashion label in 1975.
Source: MEGA

Giorgio Armani founded his eponymous fashion label in 1975.

The statement continued: "Over the years, Giorgio Armani has crafted a vision that expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and pragmatism. He has been driven by relentless curiosity and a deep attention to the present and to people."

"Along this journey, he established an open dialogue with the public, becoming a beloved and respected figure for his ability to connect with everyone. Always mindful of the needs of the community, he has been active on many fronts, especially in support of his beloved Milan," the note added.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Giorgio Armani never had any children.
Source: MEGA

Giorgio Armani never had any children.

The Italian billionaire — best known as the founder of his eponymous designer fashion house Armani — first gained recognition in the industry working for Cerruti 1881.

He later established the Armani brand in 1975. The successful company would later expand beyond fashion, reaching the worlds of music, sports and luxury hotels.

Armani revolutionized the art of fashion with his iconic unstructured looks and shaped what Milan ready-to-wear style is today.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Giorgio Armani was a billionaire.
Source: MEGA

Giorgio Armani was a billionaire.

A cause of death was not made known at this time, however, the famous designer was notably absent from his runway shows in June while recovering from an illness.

His diagnosis was never shared with the public, with his company releasing a statement informing fans that Armani was "currently recovering at home" from his mysterious health woes. This was the first time in Armani's career that he missed his own runway event.

His appearance was expected at an event later this month celebrating 50 years of the Armani brand during Milan Fashion Week.

Source: MEGA

Giorgio Armani missed his runway show in June because of health woes.

Armani never welcomed any children during his lifetime, but was extremely close to his niece Roberta — the daughter of his late brother Sergio.

The late legend had settled his own succession plan for the luxury company years before his death. In 2023, a report revealed Armani was likely to split the group between his siter Rosanna, Roberta and his other niece, Silvana, as well as his nephew and his long-term collaborator Pantaleo Dell’Orco.

