BREAKING NEWS Italian Fashion Designer Giorgio Armani Dead at Age 91 Source: MEGA Giorgio Armani died 'peacefully' at age 91, a statement confirmed on Thursday, September 4. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 4 2025, Published 9:47 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Giorgio Armani is dead at the age of 91. The Armani Group announced the Italian fashion designer's death on Thursday, September 4, in a statement shared to social media. Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones," the message read. "Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Giorgio Armani founded his eponymous fashion label in 1975.

The statement continued: "Over the years, Giorgio Armani has crafted a vision that expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and pragmatism. He has been driven by relentless curiosity and a deep attention to the present and to people." "Along this journey, he established an open dialogue with the public, becoming a beloved and respected figure for his ability to connect with everyone. Always mindful of the needs of the community, he has been active on many fronts, especially in support of his beloved Milan," the note added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Giorgio Armani never had any children.

The Italian billionaire — best known as the founder of his eponymous designer fashion house Armani — first gained recognition in the industry working for Cerruti 1881. He later established the Armani brand in 1975. The successful company would later expand beyond fashion, reaching the worlds of music, sports and luxury hotels. Armani revolutionized the art of fashion with his iconic unstructured looks and shaped what Milan ready-to-wear style is today.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Giorgio Armani was a billionaire.

A cause of death was not made known at this time, however, the famous designer was notably absent from his runway shows in June while recovering from an illness. His diagnosis was never shared with the public, with his company releasing a statement informing fans that Armani was "currently recovering at home" from his mysterious health woes. This was the first time in Armani's career that he missed his own runway event. His appearance was expected at an event later this month celebrating 50 years of the Armani brand during Milan Fashion Week.

Source: MEGA Giorgio Armani missed his runway show in June because of health woes.