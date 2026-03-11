Girl Group Just Jayne Reveal They'd Love to Collaborate With These 2 Major Singers

Article continues below advertisement

Country girl group Just Jayne — comprised of Jillian Steele, Taylor Edwards and Rachel Wiggins — is manifesting a collaboration with some powerful and popular singers in the near future. "I would say Taylor Swift or Kacey Musgraves," the group, who partnered with TurboTax for an intimate listening event at the TurboTax Soho flagship store on March 7 to celebrate the release of their newest single, “Death & Taxes," exclusively told OK! when asked about who they'd want to collab with one day. Though the trio has yet to formally be introduced to Musgraves, Steele quipped: "I work out next to her sometimes. So, I think I've met her, but I don't think she's met me. She looks amazing at the gym! That is inspiring."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The country stars want to collab with Taylor Swift or Kacey Musgraves.

Article continues below advertisement

The singers, who started as solo artists before becoming a band in 2023 after bonding as songwriting students at Belmont University, all agree that some of their best advice came from singer Tyler Hubbard. "He said to be friends. He was like, 'You're going to be doing a lot of work together, it's important you do a lot of friends things together so it doesn't feel like work. He's like, 'Go to the mall, go shopping, go out to eat, go on a trip.' We're like, 'We don't have a problem with that!'" they share.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jilliansteelemusic/Instagram The trio met at college.

Article continues below advertisement

When the girls do have a day off, they love to bop around whatever city they're in. "We go out to eat, go to Pilates, hit the bars at night, sometimes," they said. Ever since they gained traction with viral TikTok content, they've been hitting the ground running. "We're all from three different parts of the country, and when we write songs, we're like, 'This happened to me with this boy, did this happen to you?' We're like, 'Oh, that happened to me.' We can all take all our experiences. It's like group therapy," Wiggins noted. Being in a girl group is also fun because they get to "share clothes" all the time. "Everything I'm wearing is [Taylor's]," Steele quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

"We're always mixing and matching. We have three closets to choose from!" Edwards added. "We were saying, there's so much pressure when you're a solo artist. We can show up for each other on days when I am at 70 percent, and I'm like, 'I need you to help me 30 percent.' It's the coolest support system." "We were all solo artists before this, so we have that to compare it to. This is so much more fun. Before shows, we get to hang out and play 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' backstage and dance," Steele added. "Every trip is a girls' trip," Wiggins said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @justjayne/Instagram The girls are releasing new songs this year.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

2026 is already off to a busy start, as the girls are "hitting the road" and heading to London this month. "We're playing our first overseas festival shows there, which is so fun!" Edwards said. "We are working on our next song that's going to come out," Steele teased. "We're shooting a music video soon." "I love the songs we're writing right now. I feel like we're taking from our personal lives and putting it into our music. It's so fun," Wiggins added. "I feel like our new sound has a bit more sass!" The group's name is a creative mashup of all three girls' names into one fictional bestie: Jayne. "We say Jayne is the three of us, and in this season, she's so confident!" Edwards said. "We're channeling Jayne!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @justjayne/Instagram The group's new single is called 'Death & Taxes.'

Article continues below advertisement

Part of the performers' new chapter involved having an intimate listening party at the TurboTax Soho flagship store on March 7 to celebrate the release of their newest single, “Death & Taxes.” After writing a song about taxes “but making it hot,” the band reached out to TurboTax directly to see if they’d be interested in collaborating, and the brand immediately said yes. They brought the track to life with a one-night-only listening experience for NYC fans.

Article continues below advertisement

"We had a lot of songs about going back to our ex, and we were like, 'New year, new us, we're not doing that anymore," Wiggins said. "We are writing songs where he comes back to us, and we're like, 'No, it's too late! You're too late. You're going to miss us.' We were going into the writing room, and we were like, 'We want to write a song that's like, 'He is going to come back.' There are certain things in life: death, taxes, and you're going to miss me and come back." "It's an ode to Benjamin Franklin," they joke.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Xander Alvarado Just Jayne performed their new single 'Death & Taxes' at the TurboTax Flagship store in SoHo, NYC on March 7th.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, the shindig was fun for them to perform some songs with their loved ones. "This is the first time we get to celebrate the song, so it almost feels like a release party," they said. "We hope that Jayne is someone who our fans can look up to. She's confident and cool. We also look up to Jayne. She's the fourth member of this group," they add. "If that inspires and connects with others, that's awesome."

Article continues below advertisement