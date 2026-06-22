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Gisele Bündchen Snubs Ex Tom Brady in Father's Day Tribute as She Gushes Over Husband Joaquim Valente

Split Image of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady.
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady was snubbed from Gisele Bündchen's Father's Day tribute.

June 22 2026, Published 3:20 a.m. ET

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On Father's Day, June 21, Gisele Bündchen had a heartfelt message for her husband and father, Joaquim Valente, but not for her ex-husband Tom Brady.

"Thank you for leading by example, and for the values you embody, love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness and consistency — you are an incredible role model. We are all so grateful for you, and we love you so much," Bündchen wrote.

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Image of Gisele Bündchen had sweet message for husband Joaquim Valente.
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen had sweet message for husband Joaquim Valente.

The supermodel and activist posted a series of pictures with Valente and the kids she shares with Brady, Benjamin and Vivian.

The images consisted of a shot of Vivian hugging the Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor and another of Benjamin and Valente comparing their heights as they stood back-to-back. Other images saw her husband and their youngest kid in playful moments.

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Gisele Bündchen Did Not Mention Ex Tom Brady in Father's Day Tribute

Source: @gisele/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen mentioned her father in Father's Day tribute.

The supermodel added, "And dad, thank you for your unconditional love, wisdom, and support through every stage of my life, acknowledging her own father in the caption.

While she did not mention the former NFL player, she ended her caption by wishing all dads a "Happy Father’s Day."

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Tom Brady Had Paid Tribute to Gisele Bündchen for Mother's Day

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Image of Tom Brady shared images of ex Gisele Bündchen with his children.
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady shared images of ex Gisele Bündchen with his children.

However, Brady wished the mother of his kids during Mother's Day, as he wished her with a set of images. He posted on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day," with heart emojis and included Bündchen in his stories.

The supermodel was seen kissing her stepson Jack, as Bridget Moynahan, Brady's ex, stood next to Jack. He also shared an image where Bündchen was lying in bed with their kids.

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Gisele Bündchen Denied Cheating on Tom Brady

Image of Gisele Bündchen does not want to make her life on a tabloid.
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen does not want to make her life on a tabloid.

Bündchen had met her now-husband Valente in 2021 during jiu-jitsu practice while she was still married to the former NFL player.

She told the New York Times that there was no cheating involved and said, "That is a lie. I really don’t want to make my life a tabloid. I don’t want to open myself up to all of that."

The supermodel had discussed the scrutiny she received after her relationship with Brady ended.

"This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful. They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family," she added in the 2024 interview.

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Image of Gisele Bündchen got married to Joaquim Valente in 2025.
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen got married to Joaquim Valente in 2025.

However, both Brady and Bündchen have moved on as she married Valente in 2025.

As for the former NFL star, he had been linked to Irina Shayk and Alix Earle after his divorce from the supermodel, but is currently single.

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