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Giuliana Rancic Blasts Jerry O'Connell's 'Fuzzy Memory' After He Revisits Wild 2004 Breakup Story Where He Dumped Her Over the Intercom

Photo of Giuliana Rancic and Jerry O'Connell
Source: MEGA

Giuliana Rancic promised to share her side of the story on a future podcast episode.

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July 24 2026, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

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Giuliana Rancic didn’t hold back when addressing ex-boyfriend Jerry O’Connell’s recent comments about their 2004 split.

“Have you guys heard? Apparently my ex-boyfriend has been talking about our breakup publicly after 22 years,” the entertainment journalist, 51, said in an Instagram video shared on Thursday, July 23, while casually sipping a cocktail. “Hmm. Imagine that.”

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Source: @giulianarancic/Instagram

Giuliana Rancic directly responded to Jerry O'Connell's recent comments about their 2004 split.

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Giuliana Rancic Addressed Ex-Boyfriend Jerry O'Connell's Recent Comments

Photo of Giuliana Rancic said Jerry O'Connell's memory of their split was 'fuzzy.'
Source: giulianaranci/Instagram

Giuliana Rancic said Jerry O'Connell's memory of their split was 'fuzzy.'

Rancic, who dated O’Connell, 52, from 2003 to 2004, claimed his memory was “just a little fuzzy” and promised to address the discrepancies on a future episode of her podcast.

“So I’m on vacation, my email’s been blowing up with like People magazine, all wanting a comment. I’m like, I could give two sentences, like, ‘Blah, blah, blah, I wish him all the best,’ or I could just take a deep dive and make it a 40-minute podcast,” she teased. “So tune in next week, ‘Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast,’ and Jerry – you are so invited.”

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Jerry O'Connell Claimed He Dumped Giuliana Rancic Over His Intercom

Photo of Jerry O'Connell addressed Giuliana Rancic's claims that he dumped her over his intercom.
Source: MEGA

Jerry O'Connell addressed accusations from Giuliana Rancic's memoir, where she claimed he dumped her over his intercom.

Rancic’s response comes days after the Tomcats actor spoke about their brief romance during an appearance on Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast.

The July 19 conversation kicked off after Ripa, 55, read an excerpt from the reporter's 2015 memoir, Going Off Script, that claimed O'Connell told her through an intercom at his home, "Nope, sorry, homegirl. Things change, but you take care, OK?"

"I broke up with her through an intercom because Giuliana Rancic came to my condominium," O’Connell responded. "I was not expecting Giuliana Rancic to come to said condominium."

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Jerry O'Connell Admitted Another Woman Was Inside His Condo When Giuliana Rancic Arrived

Photo of Jerry O'Connell praised the security of his condo after Giuliana Rancic arrived 'unannounced' in the early 2000s.
Source: MEGA

Jerry O'Connell praised the security of his condo after Giuliana Rancic arrived 'unannounced' in the early 2000s.

O'Connell said Rancic showed up at his condo "unannounced" at a bad time, admitting he was with another woman inside when she arrived.

"Thank goodness, buzzer, gate, security. I paid a pretty hefty homeowners’ fee for these things. Cameras and everything," he said, admitting he was a "terrible" boyfriend to the Fashion Police alum.

Jerry O'Connell Has Yet to Reveal Mystery Woman's Identity

Photo of Jerry O'Connell married Rebecca Romijn in 2007.
Source: MEGA

Jerry O'Connell married Rebecca Romijn in 2007.

"Notice no one had a key, so the relationship was not like that. There was no warning, and I didn’t want someone coming in because I didn’t want any confrontation," he continued.

Though he did not name the woman in his condo, he briefly dated Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell following his split with Rancic before finding lasting love with now-wife Rebecca Romijn.

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