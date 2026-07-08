COUPLES Glen Powell Confirms Michelle Randolph's Relationship With Romantic Kiss Photo Source: MEGA Glen Powell confirmed his relationship with Michelle Randolph by sharing a romantic kiss photo from their Fourth of July celebrations on Instagram. Ayesha Zafar July 8 2026, Published 3:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Glen Powell has made his relationship with Michelle Randolph Instagram official. "H--- of a Fourth," Powell captioned the Tuesday, July 7, Instagram carousel that included a black-and-white photo of him kissing Randolph, marking the couple's most public display of their romance to date.

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Glen Powell Shared Their Fourth of July Celebrations

Source: MEGA Glen Powell gave fans a look at his Fourth of July celebrations with Michelle Randolph and friends.

Powell's Instagram post offered fans a look at the couple's Fourth of July weekend with friends. Along with the kissing photo, the carousel featured moments from their holiday celebrations, including games of beer pong, a night out at a club, golf, beach volleyball, swimming in a lake, and other festivities. The post also included a solo black-and-white image of Randolph smiling with her eyes closed while dancing. However, Randolph has not yet posted her own Fourth of July recap. Earlier, Randolph did reference her relationship with Powell in an Instagram carousel shared on June 21. Among the photos was an image showing her legs standing across from a man, believed to be Powell, who was wearing jeans and dark brown boots.

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Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph Are Reportedly Exclusive

Source: MEGA Glen Powell shared a romantic photo of Michelle Randolph after reports confirmed the couple was exclusive.

On June 16, Us Weekly confirmed that Powell and Randolph's relationship had become exclusive after initially keeping things casual. "They started out keeping it pretty casual, but over time, they realized they didn't want to date anyone else and that their feelings for each other were growing," a source told the outlet. The report came two days after Powell and Randolph were photographed sharing a kiss on a street corner in New York City. Photos shared by celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi showed the pair, both wearing white T-shirts, embracing as Powell leaned in to kiss Randolph while wearing sunglasses.

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Source: MEGA Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph made their relationship public after reports confirmed they were exclusive.

According to the insider, the actors have been making time for each other despite their busy filming schedules. "When they are not working, Michelle has been spending a lot of time with Glen in both Texas and New York City. They both love NYC and have spent a good chunk of the last few weeks there together," the source said. The source added, "They love to go on walks and get coffee together and just bop around town. Both are very down-to-earth and casual and love exploring the city together." Randolph is set to appear in Landman Season 3, while Powell has several upcoming film projects, including The Great Beyond and The Comeback King, on his schedule.

Michelle Randolph Previously Kept Her Love Life Private

Source: MEGA Michelle Randolph previously explained why she prefers keeping her personal life separate from her career.