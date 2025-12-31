Glen Powell and Rumored Girlfriend Michelle Randolph Escape to Miami Together as Romance Takes Off
Dec. 31 2025, Published 11:37 a.m. ET
Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph's alleged romance seems to be heating up.
The Top Gun: Maverick actor and the Landman star were spotted soaking up the Miami sun over the holidays, according to pictures obtained by Page Six.
On Saturday, Powell, 37, and Randolph, 28, were seen dining at hotspot Papi Steak alongside David Grutman and his wife, Isabela, before heading back to their upscale digs at 1 Hotel South Beach.
The following day, the pair kept things low-key as they exited the hotel and headed toward a private airport, making a few casual stops along the way.
Powell opted for a relaxed look with a T-shirt, baseball cap and sunglasses.
The actress stepped out in a polished all-white ensemble, accessorized with a quilted Chanel bag and layered gold jewelry.
The Miami fun didn’t stop there.
On December 30, Keleigh Teller shared Instagram Story videos of herself and husband Miles Teller partying at a beach club with Powell, Randolph and Nina Dobrev.
The group danced at their table to ABBA’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Their holiday escape comes as the two have been spending more time together in recent months, fueling speculation about their romance.
Though neither has publicly commented, a source told Us Weekly that the pair has been "casually seeing" each other for two months.
"It’s very new,” the insider shared. "They started seeing where things would go around October and have been trying to keep it under the radar for almost two months now."
The source added that the two are "having fun," but the actor "does not want to be public with anyone or be in a serious relationship right now."
Randolph has allegedly met the actor's family "a few times," and they have "many mutual friends."
"They have been spending more time together in the last few weeks since they both have a break from filming," the insider added. "She’s spent a lot of time in Texas this last year filming and has that in common with Glen. Being from California, Michelle has really grown to love Texas, and they have bonded over it."
Powell's rumored girlfriend grew up in Walnut Creek, Calif., before moving to the Huntington Beach area at 16.
In 2023, Randolph received a degree in Film and Media Studies from Arizona State University, after previously attending Biola University in Southern California.
She is also the younger sister of The Bachelor Season 23 winner Cassie Randolph.