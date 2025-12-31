NEWS Glen Powell and Rumored Girlfriend Michelle Randolph Escape to Miami Together as Romance Takes Off Source: MEGA Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph were spotted soaking up the Miami sun over the holidays, fueling dating rumors. Olivia Salamone Dec. 31 2025, Published 11:37 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph's alleged romance seems to be heating up. The Top Gun: Maverick actor and the Landman star were spotted soaking up the Miami sun over the holidays, according to pictures obtained by Page Six.

On Saturday, Powell, 37, and Randolph, 28, were seen dining at hotspot Papi Steak alongside David Grutman and his wife, Isabela, before heading back to their upscale digs at 1 Hotel South Beach. The following day, the pair kept things low-key as they exited the hotel and headed toward a private airport, making a few casual stops along the way. Powell opted for a relaxed look with a T-shirt, baseball cap and sunglasses. The actress stepped out in a polished all-white ensemble, accessorized with a quilted Chanel bag and layered gold jewelry.

The Miami fun didn’t stop there. On December 30, Keleigh Teller shared Instagram Story videos of herself and husband Miles Teller partying at a beach club with Powell, Randolph and Nina Dobrev. The group danced at their table to ABBA’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).”

Their holiday escape comes as the two have been spending more time together in recent months, fueling speculation about their romance. Though neither has publicly commented, a source told Us Weekly that the pair has been "casually seeing" each other for two months. "It’s very new,” the insider shared. "They started seeing where things would go around October and have been trying to keep it under the radar for almost two months now." The source added that the two are "having fun," but the actor "does not want to be public with anyone or be in a serious relationship right now."

