NEWS Glow Up Med Spa: A Luxury Retreat for Women Who Want to Feel Empowered and Beautiful

While self-care can take many shapes, at its core, it is about tending to your physical, mental, and emotional needs. Incorporating various self-care practices into your lifestyle can have big benefits, improving your overall wellness and creating more joy, and ready to help you reap some of these rewards is Orange County’s premier self-care sanctuary – Glow Up Med Spa. Blending luxury with personal empowerment, this women-owned medical spa is led by Lana Brown, who is bringing high-standard medical spa services in an elegant atmosphere to each and every patient.

Driven by a Deep Passion Leading Glow Up Med Spa, Brown has always had a deep passion for health, wellness, and entrepreneurship. Inspired by her father, who was a business owner his whole life, Brown knew she wanted to follow in the same path. Her first business was a candle company, which was aided by the support of Brown’s husband. After her father’s passing, Brown focused more on carving out her own path and setting a great example for her kids. Guided by her father’s entrepreneurial spirit, Brown’s ventures in the health and wellness industry include the successful launches of several businesses over the last five years. Witnessing how small changes can have a great impact on how individuals see and feel about themselves, Brown became the owner of a med spa—a space where people can feel truly cared for.

Creating aLuxury Med Spa Experience Glow Up Med Spa aims to create an environment imbued with elegance. It is dedicated to meeting your personal beauty goals so that you can leave feeling more confident and empowered. While offering a variety of aesthetic treatments, this women-owned med spa is about so much more than just aesthetics – it is about helping you prioritize self care and reconnect with the best version of yourself. Aiming to find the best way to connect with people and promote overall wellness, Glow Up Med Spa focuses on personalized aesthetic goals while building long-term client relationships. Offering aesthetic treatments that range from anti-aging solutions and non-surgical facelifts to botox and dermal fillers, Glow Up Med Spa’s highly educated team of nursed and trained estheticians remain up-to-date with any new additions. This luxurious med spa recognizes that value of high-level education and continual support, which is highlighted by the company and its team’s ability to adapt to changes and dedication to remain abreast in the field. Finding a way to shift with the industry successfully, Glow Up Med Spa has been able to stay current on medical cosmetic advancements. This spa also offers one of the most popular non-surgical cosmetic procedures – painless hair removal treatments – as well as skin rejuvenation protocols, such as a cool peel or hydra facials.