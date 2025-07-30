Glow Up Like a Star at One of Brooklyn’s Most In-Demand Med Spa: Aesthetic Island
If flawless skin, snatched contours, and red-carpet confidence are on your beauty vision board, then a visit to Aesthetic Island, a Brooklyn-based full-service med spa, is in order, where science meets glam under the expert eye of board-certified Nurse Practitioner and clinical educator Eva Israilova.
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, Aesthetic Island is a premier destination for anyone seeking top-tier aesthetic care. From wrinkle-reducing injectables and facial contouring to body sculpting and skin-perfecting lasers, this med spa does it all.
Led by Eva and her elite team of licensed medical professionals and aestheticians, each treatment is personalized to perfection. With a commitment to using trusted products and protocols, Aesthetic Island aims to have every client walk out glowing with confidence. Whether you’re looking for a quick Botox refresh, natural-looking volume with dermal fillers or biostimulators, or a total face and body rejuvenation plan, you can probaly find it at Aesthetic Island.
One of the spa’s most buzzworthy treatments? The CO2 laser, Eva’s pick for the “ultimate skin reset.” This next-level resurfacing technology smooths, tightens, and revives tired skin by removing damaged layers and boosting collagen production. Pair it with Morpheus8 (a celeb favorite!) for a game-changing combo that tackles everything from texture to tone.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
For those chasing lifted cheeks, sharper jawlines, or tighter tummies, Radiesse, Sculptra, and PDO Max Smooth Threads offer these treatments without going under the knife. And yes, they offer all the celeb-loved staples too: HydraFacials, dermaplaning, chemical peels, and laser hair removal, plus IV therapy, teeth whitening, and even medical weight loss programs.
But Eva’s influence doesn’t stop at glowing clients. She’s also shaping the future of aesthetics with three exclusive training programs for RNs, PAs, and NPs. From beginner Botox and lip filler courses to advanced masterclasses in jawline contouring and PDO thread lifting, she’s empowering the next wave of aesthetic pros with her clinical expertise and artistry.
With flexible scheduling, luxe vibes, and a team that treats you like family, Aesthetic Island is more than just a med spa; it’s your new beauty sanctuary.
Find them at 2784 Coney Island Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, or book your glow-up at Aesthetic Island NYC. Follow them on Instagram @aesthetic_islandnyc for behind-the-scenes beauty tips, before & after photos, and all the insider treatments celebs can’t stop booking.
This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.