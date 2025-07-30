Glow Up Like a Star at One of Brooklyn’s Most In-Demand Med Spa: Aesthetic Island

If flawless skin, snatched contours, and red-carpet confidence are on your beauty vision board, then a visit to Aesthetic Island, a Brooklyn-based full-service med spa, is in order, where science meets glam under the expert eye of board-certified Nurse Practitioner and clinical educator Eva Israilova.

Located in the heart of Brooklyn, Aesthetic Island is a premier destination for anyone seeking top-tier aesthetic care. From wrinkle-reducing injectables and facial contouring to body sculpting and skin-perfecting lasers, this med spa does it all.

Led by Eva and her elite team of licensed medical professionals and aestheticians, each treatment is personalized to perfection. With a commitment to using trusted products and protocols, Aesthetic Island aims to have every client walk out glowing with confidence. Whether you’re looking for a quick Botox refresh, natural-looking volume with dermal fillers or biostimulators, or a total face and body rejuvenation plan, you can probaly find it at Aesthetic Island.

One of the spa’s most buzzworthy treatments? The CO2 laser, Eva’s pick for the “ultimate skin reset.” This next-level resurfacing technology smooths, tightens, and revives tired skin by removing damaged layers and boosting collagen production. Pair it with Morpheus8 (a celeb favorite!) for a game-changing combo that tackles everything from texture to tone.