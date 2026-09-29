'GMA' Anchor and Chris Reeve's Son Will Reveals Testicular Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Assumed It Was Nothing'

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Good Morning America anchor Will Reeve announced he was diagnosed with testicular cancer earlier this year. The son of Superman star Christopher Reeve revealed he received the diagnosis in the spring, with the cancer spreading to lymph nodes in his abdomen. Will is thankfully now cancer-free, as of a checkup on September 8.

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Source: MEGA Both of Will Reeve's parents died in the early 2000s.

The 34-year-old was inspired by his parents to tell his story. In 1995, when he was just 2 years old, his father became paralyzed from the neck down after being thrown from a horse. Christopher and his wife, Dana Reeve, then became advocates for spinal cord injury awareness. Christopher passed in 2004 at the age of 52. Dana died just two years later from lung cancer at the age of 44. "I was raised to share one’s struggles if, in doing so, that might help others," Will told People. "Watching my parents up close take the adversity they faced in their lives and repurpose it into something hopeful left a major impact on my life and how I try to live it."

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'Assumed It Was Nothing or It Would Go Away'

Source: MEGA Will Reeve said his diagnosis has been 'a heck of a chapter.'

Will first felt a lump in the shower but "assumed it was nothing or it would go away." However, his wife, Amanda Dubin Reeve, urged him to go to the doctor and get it checked. Cancer was detected, and in May, he got the cancerous t------- removed. Follow-up testing revealed the cancer had spread to lymph nodes in his abdomen. He went in for a 6-hour surgery in June to remove them and began chemotherapy. "I have felt so loved and supported and rooted for by family, friends and strangers alike for my entire life," Will added. "And that’s a big part of why I wanted to speak about this. I’m going to be fine. But this was a heck of a chapter."

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'Reminded Me in So Many Ways of My Mom'

Source: MEGA Will Reeve was treated in the same hospital as his mother.

"The irony is not lost on me that 20 years after my mom died of lung cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering, there I was in the same building getting treated for cancer," Will confessed. "I was experiencing life as each of my parents at the same time. Because I was a cancer patient at Memorial Sloan Kettering, I was getting a firsthand experience at what my mother went through," he continued. "Simultaneously, I was learning more about what it was like to be my dad in the final nine years of his life, where he had my mom and our family taking care of him." "And there I was with my wife, who, since the day I met her, has reminded me in so many ways of my mom, now playing the role of wife and caregiver," Will gushed.

'Been With Me Every Step of the Way'

Source: MEGA Will Reeve received his last treatment on July 31.