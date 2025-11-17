or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Golden State Killer's Micro-Manhood May Be the Reason He Was Finally Caught: 'Tip of Your Pinky'

photo of Joseph DeAngelo
Source: mega

Joseph DeAngelo's manhood is very tiny, a new book reveals.

Nov. 17 2025, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

The notorious "Golden State Killer" reportedly has an abnormally small p----, and it may have been been responsible for him finally getting caught by authorities.

Joseph DeAngelo — who was behind a series of rapes and murders across California during the 1970s and 1980s — wasn't identified for decades.

Now, a new book from Sacramento DA Thien Ho titled The People vs. the Golden State Killer reveals his tiny manhood helped detectives connect various crimes to him.

Joseph DeAngelo's Tiny Manhood

image of Victims all described their attacker as having a tiny p----.
Source: mega

Victims all described their attacker as having a tiny p----.

DeAngelo was arrested in 2018 for multiple horrific crimes and was also suspected to be the "East Area Rapist," but they didn't have DNA evidence to definitively say he was the "EAR."

However, surviving victims all described their attacker as having a minuscule p---- — leading cops to connect the dots.

Ho writes, "I needed circumstantial evidence corroborating his identity as the EAR. I needed to confirm the extreme smallness of his p----."

image of DeAngelo was eventually identified as both the 'Golden State Killer' and 'East Area Rapist.'
Source: mega

DeAngelo was eventually identified as both the 'Golden State Killer' and 'East Area Rapist.'

Cops were then tasked with taking photographs of DeAngelo’s genitalia for confirmation.

Ho explains that DeAngelo's p---- was so small that the photographer "grew frustrated after several failed attempts" to find it.

"[One of the cops] threw up his hands in the air in exasperation and barked...‘There’s nothing there,'" Ho writes.

'It's Length Is Equal to the Tip of Your Pinky'

Crime

image of DeAngelo was arrested in 2018.
Source: Sacramento County Sheriffs Department

DeAngelo was arrested in 2018.

The cops told Ho, "It’s smaller than the circumference of a dime and its length is equal to the tip of your pinky."

"We had the circumstantial evidence we needed in order to corroborate the testimonies of DeAngelo’s victims,” Ho concludes.

DeAngelo was a former police officer in Auburn, Calif., from 1976 to 1979, until he was allegedly fired for shoplifting a hammer and dog repellent.

How Did He Get Caught?

image of DeAngelo lived under the radar for decades.
Source: North Kern State Prison / CDCR

DeAngelo lived under the radar for decades.

The "Golden State Killer" was known for breaking into victims' homes while they slept, typically gaining access through a window.

Often targeting couples, he would bound them before raping the woman and then murdering them both.

DeAngelo lived under the radar without being caught for many years.

DeAngelo was eventually arrested in 2018 with the help of genetic genealogy, which sees detectives take DNA of an unknown suspect that was left at a crime scene and identify them through family members who have used public genealogy databases.

Investigators were able to narrow in on DeAngelo by knowing the his location and suspected age range.

His identity was confirmed when they collected DNA from a tissue left in his trash can.

