Goo Goo Dolls' Johnny Rzeznik Reveals His Distaste for Using His Own Music During Intimacy
July 2 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET
Johnny Rzeznik, the lead singer of Goo Goo Dolls, recently expressed his aversion to the idea of engaging in intimate moments while listening to his own songs.
At the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame gala, Rzeznik exclaimed, “No, never! I can’t, oh my God, can you imagine that?”
His Candid Confession
The 60-year-old musician humorously mimicked a scenario suggesting he would entice someone with his music by saying, “Hey, baby, listen to this? Yeah, here it comes!” His reaction garnered laughter but also sparked curiosity about the relationship between artists and their creations.
Rzeznik, who married Melina Gallo in 2005, shares a daughter named Liliana. He founded the Goo Goo Dolls in 1985 alongside bassist Robby Takac.
The band gained widespread recognition in the 1990s with hit songs like “Slide,” “Name,” and their most famous track, “Iris.”
Streaming Changed the Music Business
In a conversation with Page Six, Rzeznik reflected on the financial challenges artists face today, stating, “My finances were really good until Napster came along and then you know, iTunes and streaming.”
This acknowledgment highlights the ongoing impact of digital music consumption on traditional revenue streams.
Despite these challenges, Rzeznik remains optimistic about his career. “What are you going to do?” he said with a shrug.
“I’m just really lucky we get to play live and earn a living.” This sentiment reveals his gratitude for being able to perform and connect with fans.
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A Memorable First Radio Moment
He recounted his first experience hearing a Goo Goo Dolls song on the radio, sharing, “I was in the supermarket at like three in the morning,” describing the surreal moment.
“It came out of the speaker at the ceiling, and I was like, ‘Well, I always wanted people to hear my music, but in the supermarket, I don’t know.’”
Songwriters Hall of Fame Celebrates Music Icons
The gala also celebrated the induction of Taylor Swift, who made history as the youngest woman inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In her emotional acceptance speech, Swift thanked her family for their unwavering support, emphasizing their sacrifices in pursuit of her music career.
Rzeznik joined a prestigious group of inductees, including Walter Afanasieff, who co-wrote “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” and members of KISS, Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette, and Christopher “Tricky” Stewart. Their collective achievements illustrate the diverse landscape of songwriting talent.
As Rzeznik continues to navigate the complexities of his career, his humorous take on intimacy and music adds a layer of intrigue to his artistic journey. The Goo Goo Dolls remain a significant presence in the music industry, and Rzeznik’s reflections offer insight into the life of a seasoned musician.