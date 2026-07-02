Goo Goo Dolls' Johnny Rzeznik Reveals His Distaste for Using His Own Music During Intimacy

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Johnny Rzeznik, the lead singer of Goo Goo Dolls, recently expressed his aversion to the idea of engaging in intimate moments while listening to his own songs. At the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame gala, Rzeznik exclaimed, “No, never! I can’t, oh my God, can you imagine that?”

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His Candid Confession

Source: MEGA The musician founded the Goo Goo Dolls in 1985 alongside Robby Takac.

The 60-year-old musician humorously mimicked a scenario suggesting he would entice someone with his music by saying, “Hey, baby, listen to this? Yeah, here it comes!” His reaction garnered laughter but also sparked curiosity about the relationship between artists and their creations. Rzeznik, who married Melina Gallo in 2005, shares a daughter named Liliana. He founded the Goo Goo Dolls in 1985 alongside bassist Robby Takac. The band gained widespread recognition in the 1990s with hit songs like “Slide,” “Name,” and their most famous track, “Iris.”

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Streaming Changed the Music Business

Source: MEGA The Goo Goo Dolls frontman reflected on streaming's impact to artists.

In a conversation with Page Six, Rzeznik reflected on the financial challenges artists face today, stating, “My finances were really good until Napster came along and then you know, iTunes and streaming.” This acknowledgment highlights the ongoing impact of digital music consumption on traditional revenue streams. Despite these challenges, Rzeznik remains optimistic about his career. “What are you going to do?” he said with a shrug. “I’m just really lucky we get to play live and earn a living.” This sentiment reveals his gratitude for being able to perform and connect with fans.

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A Memorable First Radio Moment

Source: MEGA Johnny Rzeznik recalled his experience hearing his music in a supermarket.

He recounted his first experience hearing a Goo Goo Dolls song on the radio, sharing, “I was in the supermarket at like three in the morning,” describing the surreal moment. “It came out of the speaker at the ceiling, and I was like, ‘Well, I always wanted people to hear my music, but in the supermarket, I don’t know.’”

Songwriters Hall of Fame Celebrates Music Icons

Source: MEGA He celebrated music alongside fellow artists at the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame gala.