Inside Sheraton’s Whimsical New ‘Goodnight Moon’ Suite That Brings a Childhood Classic to Life

Article continues below advertisement

There’s checking into a hotel — and then there’s stepping directly into the pages of one of the most beloved children’s books of all time. OK! got an exclusive first look at the brand-new Goodnight Moon Suite at the newly reimagined Sheraton Boston Hotel, and it’s every bit as charming as the story that inspired it. The suite, open for bookings through February 28, brings Margaret Wise Brown’s Goodnight Moon to life in stunning, real life detail — reimagining the book’s cozy green room for a new generation of travelers.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sheraton Boston

Article continues below advertisement

Every element feels lovingly translated from page to pillow: rich green walls, a bold red carpet, a softly glowing LED fireplace, and even a working dollhouse just like the one in the illustrations. Guests are welcomed with milk and cookies, a plush bunny, and a dining credit for the hotel’s signature restaurant — touches that nod to the nostalgia of bedtime while offering a taste of Sheraton’s signature comfort. It’s whimsical without feeling kitschy, an experience that balances childhood wonder with grown-up luxury. The experience is only done justice by seeing it first hand to see how meticulously the hotel has captured every detail, down to the textures, lighting, and warmth that make the book feel so timeless.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sheraton Boston

Article continues below advertisement

As Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer of Marriott International, explains, “Goodnight Moon is a story many of us grew up with, and now many of us read to our own children. Reimagining it through the lens of Sheraton felt deeply personal because both are about familiarity and comfort.” That spirit of warmth and connection is echoed throughout Sheraton’s new Goodnight Room campaign, which explores the small, human moments that make the world feel like home — whether it’s a video call to loved ones, a quiet meal after a long day, or a shared conversation in the lobby.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sheraton Boston

Article continues below advertisement

The debut of the Goodnight Moon Suite also marks a milestone moment for the Sheraton Boston, which recently completed a $100 million renovation as part of the brand’s global transformation. The redesign has reintroduced the Back Bay landmark as a modern gathering place, complete with redesigned guest rooms, flexible lobby studios for working or relaxing, and community-driven spaces that make it easy to connect or unwind. The refreshed look — polished yet inviting — perfectly sets the stage for a stay that feels both familiar and new. And for Marriott Bonvoy members, there’s even more magic in store: an exclusive Goodnight Moon Moment will be available for bidding, offering a two-night stay from December 26–28 that includes a moonlit dinner, stargazing experience, s’mores dessert display, and special keepsake gifts for families. The campaign also carries a charitable component, with donations supporting UNICEF and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and a Marriott Bonvoy points match through the holiday season.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Harper Collins/Sheraton Boston