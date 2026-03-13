Google Sued by Indie Musicians Over AI Music Amid Escalating Battle Against Tech Giant

Article continues below advertisement

A group of independent musicians has filed a sweeping lawsuit against Google, alleging the tech giant used copyrighted music from YouTube to train its artificial intelligence music generator without permission — an accusation that could reshape how AI companies develop creative tools. The case, Kogon et al v. Google LLC, was filed in federal court and targets Google’s AI music technology, including Lyria 3 and ProducerAI. According to the complaint, the company used its control over the music distribution ecosystem — from YouTube uploads to copyright identification systems — to build a competing product using artists’ own work. “This is a case about what Google took, what it built with it, and what it never paid for,” the lawsuit states.

Article continues below advertisement

Artists Claim Google Used Its Platform Advantage

Source: UNSPLASH The complaint alleged the company trained its AI models on music uploaded to YouTube.

The plaintiffs include a coalition of independent musicians from across the country, including singer-songwriter Sam Kogon, composer Magnus Fiennes, producer Michael Mell, the R&B group Attack the Sound and Chicago-based band Directrix. Their complaint argues that Google leveraged its ownership of YouTube and its ContentID copyright system to train its AI music models on vast amounts of artist-created content. “Google owns the platform where independent musicians distribute their music. Google runs the system that identifies who owns it. And then Google used both to train a product that competes with the very artists who trusted it with their work,” said attorney Ross Kimbarovsky of Loevy + Loevy, which represents the musicians. The lawsuit claims Google copied millions of songs, stripped them of identifying copyright information and incorporated them into its AI training systems. “That is not innovation. It is theft at scale,” Kimbarovsky said.

Article continues below advertisement

A New Front in the AI Copyright Wars

Source: MEGA Artists argued Google copied millions of songs and incorporated them into its AI training systems.

The case marks the first major lawsuit targeting Google’s entry into the rapidly expanding AI music market. It follows similar copyright battles against AI music generators such as Suno and Udio, which have already faced lawsuits from major record labels and independent artists. According to the complaint, Google used its existing infrastructure to pivot from distributor to competitor. “Google had every opportunity to develop this product legally,” the lawsuit states. “Google chose not to do so, not because licensing was impossible, but because copying was faster and cheaper.” In addition to copyright infringement claims, the lawsuit alleges violations of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, arguing that Google may extract voiceprints from vocal recordings without permission.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Bigger Legal Questions

Source: UNSPLASH The case joined a growing wave of lawsuits over generative AI and copyrighted material.

Experts say the case highlights unresolved legal issues surrounding generative AI and creative ownership. “The core issue here isn’t just about technology — it’s about consent and provenance,” said Ravi Sawhney, CEO and founder of RKS Design. “Generative AI systems are incredibly powerful, but they rely on massive datasets that often include creative works produced by musicians, writers, and artists. When those works are used without clear licensing or permission, it creates tension between technological progress and the rights of creators who built the cultural foundation these systems learn from,” Sawhney declared. Courts may ultimately focus on whether training AI on copyrighted material qualifies as fair use, whether companies should obtain licenses for training data, and how transparent developers must be about their datasets. “Data provenance — knowing exactly where training material came from — is going to become a central issue,” Sawhney mentioned. “As AI platforms mature, the expectation will be that developers can demonstrate how their models were trained and whether creators were properly represented in that process”

A Turning Point for AI and Music

Source: UNSPLASH Experts said the outcome could shape how AI and the music industry can coexist.