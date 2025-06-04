Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Holly Sizzles in Sultry Bikini Photos While in Miami

The daughter of the TV chef stunned in a black-and-white two-piece while posing on the Florida sand on Tuesday, June 3.

She captioned the Instagram post , "Postcards from Miami," with a coconut and pink bow emoji as "Summertime Sadness" by Lana Del Rey played in the background.

The model, 25, donned a color-blocked design from the PINK by Frankies Bikinis collection as she wore her long brunette locks loose. She accessorized with a stack of necklaces, including one with a cross charm and an "A" for her fiancé, Olympic medalist Adam Peaty , 30.

Holly Ramsay planned to attend the Miami Grand Prix before she got sick.

Holly was in Florida to attend the Miami Grand Prix, although food poisoning ultimately forced her to stay indoors at her hotel, Andaz Miami Beach. She shared an Instagram Story surrounded by liquid I.V., Vitamin Water, an Evian water bottle and Lays chips as she tried to get better.

She watched the race from bed, writing, "Not where I planned on watching the race from but incredibly grateful to @andazmiamibeach for looking after me."

Aside from her sick day essentials, she gave her followers a glance at the day-to-day items she stashes in side her large Dior tote.

In a Wednesday, June 4, Instagram Story, she showcased her favorite items: Summer Fridays lip balm, a Celine wallet and a large chocolate and banana cookie.