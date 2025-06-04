Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Holly Sizzles in Sultry Bikini Photos While in Miami
Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly cooked up a sultry bikini snapshot from Miami.
The daughter of the TV chef stunned in a black-and-white two-piece while posing on the Florida sand on Tuesday, June 3.
Holly Ramsay's Bikini Snaps
The model, 25, donned a color-blocked design from the PINK by Frankies Bikinis collection as she wore her long brunette locks loose. She accessorized with a stack of necklaces, including one with a cross charm and an "A" for her fiancé, Olympic medalist Adam Peaty, 30.
She captioned the Instagram post, "Postcards from Miami," with a coconut and pink bow emoji as "Summertime Sadness" by Lana Del Rey played in the background.
Holly Ramsay's Miami Trip Gone Wrong
Holly was in Florida to attend the Miami Grand Prix, although food poisoning ultimately forced her to stay indoors at her hotel, Andaz Miami Beach. She shared an Instagram Story surrounded by liquid I.V., Vitamin Water, an Evian water bottle and Lays chips as she tried to get better.
She watched the race from bed, writing, "Not where I planned on watching the race from but incredibly grateful to @andazmiamibeach for looking after me."
Aside from her sick day essentials, she gave her followers a glance at the day-to-day items she stashes in side her large Dior tote.
In a Wednesday, June 4, Instagram Story, she showcased her favorite items: Summer Fridays lip balm, a Celine wallet and a large chocolate and banana cookie.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty's Engagement
Holly and Peaty got engaged in September 2024 in a romantic beachside proposal. The model showed off her gold diamond sparkler while donning a cleavage-baring white bikini top by the water. Her man sported his own accessories: a long gold necklace and an "H" tattoo beneath his neck.
Holly captioned her announcement post, "I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you. Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife."
She continued, "I promise to always be there with you and George, I’m so grateful to be in his life and I cannot wait for more. Everything is better with you. Everything has been better since you. Here’s to forever."
Holly concluded her post with words from 1 Corinthians 13:13: "And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love."
Gordon, 58, showed his support for his child in the comments section, writing, "Congratulations to you both ! We’re over the moon and enjoy this moment ! Welcome to the family @adam_peaty ❤️."