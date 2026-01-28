Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Holly Flaunts Bikini Body on Luxurious Honeymoon: Photos
Jan. 28 2026, Published 3:03 p.m. ET
Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly Ramsay looked incredible as she shared a series of snaps from her over $8,000-a-night honeymoon in Mauritius with husband Adam Peaty.
The 26-year-old influencer posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories wearing a black beaded bikini top paired with a red wrap skirt.
Honeymoon Outfits
She styled her brunette hair into a ponytail and added a pair of trendy sunglasses to complete her sun-soaked look.
Holly also shared a photo of her 31-year-old husband, the Olympic swimmer, strolling shirtless along the resort grounds in black swim trunks.
More Sun-Soaked Looks
The couple arrived at the One&Only Le Saint Géran, one of Mauritius' most prestigious five-star resorts, after delaying their 10-day getaway due to Adam's swimming competition in Romania.
Shortly after landing, they were seen heading to the white sand beach, where Adam posed for selfies with locals.
Over the next few days, Holly treated fans to more curated holiday snaps.
She posed in a green bikini and a Miu Miu hat by the beach and cozied up to Adam by the pool.
In another snap, Holly wore a red bikini, a white overshirt and a woven crab hat.
One source told Daily Mail: "They looked very loved-up and relaxed. Adam was happy to stop and chat and seemed in great spirits."
Luxury Honeymoon Destination
Le Saint Géran, set on a private peninsula, has welcomed an impressive guest list over the years, including Nelson Mandela, George and Amal Clooney, Rihanna, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The newlyweds followed in the footsteps of Holly's father, Gordon, who has also stayed at Le Saint Géran with his wife, Tana Ramsay.
Guests can arrive by helicopter, touching down on a pad just steps from the beach, while a chauffeur-driven luxury car service is also offered.
Private villas on the palm-studded estate have reportedly sold for up to $13.6 million.
Wedding Present
Holly revealed to British Vogue that her parents had covered the trip as a "wedding present," in what some viewed as a subtle dig at Adam's absent parents.
She explained: "We're going to Mauritius to just lie by the sea - that was our wedding present from my parents. I had to tell Adam we weren't basing our honeymoon around a 25-metre pool..."
The couple's honeymoon offered a welcome reprieve after their wedding day on December 27 was overshadowed by tension with Adam's family.
With his sister Bethany the only family member in attendance, Gordon was accused of making a veiled reference to Adam's absent parents during his father-of-the-bride speech.