Gordon Ramsay's Growing Family: Meet His Wife Tana and Their 6 Kids
July 12 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Gordon Ramsay, renowned chef and television personality, balances his cooking career with a bustling family life.
At home, he answers to a unique set of “bosses” — his wife, Tana, and their six children. Soon, he will also embrace the title of grandfather.
The Ramsays, who married in December 1996, have created a family that has become a staple of public fascination. Their six children include Megan, twins Holly and Jack, Matilda “Tilly,” Oscar and Jesse.
In a delightful turn of events, Holly is set to welcome her first child by the end of 2026, officially marking Gordon’s entry into grandfatherhood.
The love story between Gordon and Tana began in the early 1990s. Tana, a cookbook author, has been a steady presence in Gordon’s life, often stepping into the background while raising their children. The couple has also faced heartbreak together, notably a miscarriage in June 2016 when Tana lost their son at five months. Gordon expressed their grief on Facebook, thanking supporters for their kindness during a difficult time.
In a 2020 interview with Metro, Tana highlighted Gordon’s supportive nature during their loss, stating, “Gordon was amazing. He’s always been one to talk about everything.”
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The couple welcomed their first child, Megan, in 1998, followed by the arrival of twins Holly and Jack. Matilda joined the family soon after.
In January 2019, they announced they were expecting their fifth child, Oscar, who was born later that year as their “rainbow baby.”
The family grew once more with Jesse’s arrival in November 2023.
Holly’s recent marriage to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty in December 2025 has added a new chapter to the family saga. The couple excitedly announced Holly’s pregnancy just six months later.
“Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026. We can’t wait to meet our baby girl,” Holly wrote on Instagram.
Gordon expressed his excitement about becoming a grandfather, commenting, “Congratulations to you both, sending lots of love. I’m going to be a very over excited Grandad especially this Christmas.”