Gordon Ramsay's Growing Family: Meet His Wife Tana and Their 6 Kids

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Gordon Ramsay, renowned chef and television personality, balances his cooking career with a bustling family life. At home, he answers to a unique set of “bosses” — his wife, Tana, and their six children. Soon, he will also embrace the title of grandfather.

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Source: @tanaramsay/Instagram Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay married in December 1996 and have built a family of six children over nearly three decades together.

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The Ramsays, who married in December 1996, have created a family that has become a staple of public fascination. Their six children include Megan, twins Holly and Jack, Matilda “Tilly,” Oscar and Jesse. In a delightful turn of events, Holly is set to welcome her first child by the end of 2026, officially marking Gordon’s entry into grandfatherhood.

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Source: MEGA In November 2023, Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay welcomed their youngest child, Jesse, expanding their already large family.

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The love story between Gordon and Tana began in the early 1990s. Tana, a cookbook author, has been a steady presence in Gordon’s life, often stepping into the background while raising their children. The couple has also faced heartbreak together, notably a miscarriage in June 2016 when Tana lost their son at five months. Gordon expressed their grief on Facebook, thanking supporters for their kindness during a difficult time. In a 2020 interview with Metro, Tana highlighted Gordon’s supportive nature during their loss, stating, “Gordon was amazing. He’s always been one to talk about everything.”

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Source: @tanaramsay/Instagram Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay are parents to six children, including twins Holly and Jack and daughter Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay.

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The couple welcomed their first child, Megan, in 1998, followed by the arrival of twins Holly and Jack. Matilda joined the family soon after. In January 2019, they announced they were expecting their fifth child, Oscar, who was born later that year as their “rainbow baby.” The family grew once more with Jesse’s arrival in November 2023.

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Source: @hollyramsaypeaty/Instagram Holly Ramsay announced in 2026 that she is expecting her first child with husband Adam Peaty, officially making Gordon Ramsay a grandfather.