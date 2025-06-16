Government Says ‘No Deal!’ to TAB’s $150 Million Online Casino Gamble in New Zealand

High Stakes Rejected as TAB’s Big Bet Falls Flat

New Zealand’s government has declined the Totalisator Agency Board’s (TAB) proposal of NZ$150 million for an online casino platform. Government officials consider TAB to be an important player in the sports and racing betting sphere, but the proposal was turned down due to concerns about the risk associated with regulations and further harm from online gambling.

The TAB proposal came under increased scrutiny due to the public’s limited access to digital betting services. In their 2023 report on gambling harm, the Ministry of Health stated that now, over 10% of adults in New Zealand gamble online every month, a sharp increase since 2018. The rise of foreign casino websites meant for local users has increased pressure on the Government to either control or tighten access to digital gambling.

This rejection for players in New Zealand, leaves them navigating a market dominated by offshore operators, many of which continue to attract users through promotions like free spins and no deposit bonuses. These offers remain popular, even in the absence of local regulation, as users seek out deals that promise more value and fewer barriers to entry.

As described by the Internal Affairs Department, “The proposal did not align with current gambling policy objectives focused on minimization of harm and safeguarding fairness and safety of gambling for New Zealanders.” TAB was looking to set up a government-funded online casino, which would have greatly expanded its presence in a market currently operated by foreign companies.