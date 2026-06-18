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Grammy-Nominated Producer Tay Keith Dies at 29: 'Sicko Mode' Musician Found Dead After Welfare Check

Photo of Tay Keith
Source: MEGA

Grammy-nominated music producer Tay Keith was found dead in his Tennessee apartment after authorities performed a welfare check.

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June 18 2026, Published 7:14 p.m. ET

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Grammy-nominated music producer Tay Keith, known for his collaborations with Travis Scott and Beyoncé, was found dead in his Tennessee apartment on Thursday, June 18.

"He was found dead in his Martin St apt this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check,” read the statement shared by the Metro Nashville Police Department, obtained by a news outlet. "His death is unclassified pending autopsy results."

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No Foul Play is Suspected

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Photo of Tay Keith is known for his collaborations with Travis Scott and Beyoncé.
Source: @taykeith/Instagram

Tay Keith is known for his collaborations with Travis Scott and Beyoncé.

The "Sicko Mode" musician (real name: Brytavious Lakeith Chambers) was 29 and authorities said no foul play is suspected in his death.

His death will remain unclassified until the autopsy results are complete.

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Inside Tay Keith's Last Social Media Post

Photo of Tay Keith's last social media post dates back to May 7.
Source: @taykeith/Instagram

Tay Keith's last social media post dates back to May 7.

Keith's last social media post dates back to May 7, announcing his latest collaboration with Chris Brown for the song "Call Your Name," which features Sexyy Red and GloRilla.

The music producer was notably included on the Forbes' 30 Under 30 Music list last year, earning the honor alongside Cambrian Strong for their Drumatized record label.

“At 23, Tay Keith became a Grammy-nominated producer for his work on Travis Scott’s ‘Sicko Mode,’ adding to his roster of clients like Cardi B, Eminem and music’s ‘Queen B’ Beyoncé," read the Forbes' listing.

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Tay Keith Earned Grammy Nomination While in School

Photo of Tay Keith earned a Grammy nomination in 2018 for the song 'Sicko Mode.'
Source: @taykeith/Instagram

Tay Keith earned a Grammy nomination in 2018 for the song 'Sicko Mode.'

Keith earned a Grammy nomination in 2018 for the collaboration with Scott, 35, which he worked on while attending Middle Tennessee State University.

"There wouldn’t be any point for me to come to college if I didn’t want to finish it — I could have just focused 100% on music," read a quote from the musician shared by the college. "By my last week of college, I had my first No. 1 single, so it didn’t make any sense to drop out."

Tay Keith Appreciated His College Experience

Photo of Tay Keith graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in December 2018.
Source: @taykeith/Instagram

Tay Keith graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in December 2018.

Keith, who graduated in 2018 with degrees in integrated studies and media management, thanked the college, saying his inner circle includes several colleagues from the Tennessee university.

"I remember having a flight from New York, and I had a test the same day,” Keith continued. "So, I flew back from New York that morning, went home, then went straight to class. It was crazy. But if I knew that I could do that, then there wasn’t anything stopping me but myself."

Keith was nominated again for a Grammy in 2024 for his work on the song "Rich Flex," by Drake and 21 Savage.

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