'Grateful' Ashley Parker Angel Talks Expanding High Level Science Into Women's Products and Returning to His GNC Tour: 'I'm Having a Blast'

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Ashley Parker Angel's supplement company, High Level Science, is expanding with the launch of its High Level Woman line after a successful debut in the men’s supplement market. "My mom has always been my biggest cheerleader. She’s a two-time b----- cancer survivor. She now has access to these amazing supplements that are crafted by Dr. David G. Rizik and a team of male and female scientists and doctors who are trying to create options for women in the supplement world that don’t exist, because women have been underserved in this category. So I think it’s really important that we focus on women’s health, and that’s what we’re doing with High Level Women. It really means a lot," the singer, 45, exclusively tells OK!. "Even as I did Broadway, we became a family on Broadway, all my female costars. I’ve obviously been surrounded by these families on Broadway where they’re going through things that men don’t have to deal with."

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Source: @ASHLEY_PARKER_ANGEL/INSTAGRAM Ashley Parker Angel's supplement company is expanding with their products.

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"Women have always been more complicated, hormonally, than men. Why is there more available for men than there is for women? That didn’t make sense to us. We’re really excited about the High Level Women launch," he adds, noting the products are science-backed and specific to women’s needs such as hormonal support, energy, mood, vitality and urinary tract health. Parker, who rose to fame as part of the boy band group O-Town, was inspired to venture into health after starting workout videos during the pandemic.

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"To watch High Level Science grow the way it has over even just the past six months, because we launched earlier this year — I’ve been to now over 500 GNC stores. I spent six months on the road, and I’m going to circle back and do it all over again. So it’s been amazing. We’re launching a creatine, and after that we’ve got products in the pipeline for both men and women," Parker, who co-founded the company alongside world-renowned master interventional cardiologist David G. Rizik, MD, FACC, MSCAI, shares. "With Dr. Rizik being such a strong advocate for women’s health — and as a father of four daughters — it was important to us to have female doctors and scientists involved in creating these formulas as well. Women deserve better options in the supplement space, and right now, those choices are still far too limited."

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Source: Courtesy High Level Science The singer is continuing his Making The Brand tour.

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"There’s a hole in the market, and there’s a lot of confusion about what actually works, and that’s why I always say at High Level Science, we’re putting science back into supplementation. These things are crafted by doctors and scientists at the highest level. They will change how you feel, how you perform, your energy, your mood, your sleep, your recovery at night. These things are so important to how you operate in the world, right? And to deal with the stresses of life that we all go through and the stresses of aging and all these things, we could all use a little help in that regard. So it’s been growing very quickly," he adds. In order to get the word out there, the former boy band member is celebrating the launch of High Level Woman by continuing his Making The Brand tour, where he is visiting over 700 GNC stores across the country this year to meet fans and talk High Level Science. Future stops include Orlando (October 3), Tampa (October 6), San Francisco (November TBC), Raleigh (November TBC), and Charlotte (November TBC). "I’m just going to stay on the road. I’m going to keep throwing these parties, and that’s why I always tell people, please follow me on my socials so you can find when we’re going to be in your local market. We’ll definitely be at a GNC near you soon. Come hang out. It’s a party," he says.

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Parker has been able to interact with fans at GNC stores — and they get to belt out some tunes! "We sing all your favorite songs from the ’90s and 2000s, of course all the favorite nostalgia songs, but the Broadway songs, and of course I sing Wicked songs. I got to play Fiyero in Wicked the Musical. So we celebrate this awesome music past I’ve had, but we’re all thinking about healthy aging and longevity. And 50 is the new 30, 40 is the new 20. We know so much more than we ever did before about how to age, feel, and look our best in every decade. So it’s just been really exciting, and I’ve been having a blast doing it," he says.

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Source: @ASHLEY_PARKER_ANGEL/INSTAGRAM Ashley Parker Angel has loved meeting fans all over the country.

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Parker is still in awe that people are flocking to his events after all these events. "It has meant so much to me to see fans and followers, and even new people that are discovering me through health and wellness, come out to these parties that we throw. Because you wouldn’t think about throwing a karaoke party at a supplement store, right? So it’s totally out of the box, but it’s a different way to connect in the real world with people again. I did take a break after Broadway, and I always say I could change someone’s life for an hour or two onstage, but through teaching someone health and wellness, I could help change their lives forever," he says. "So I’m going on the road, which is something that’s been a huge part of my past, and to get into all these local markets again, to get to all these different cities and to have people that saw me in O-Town back in the day or caught me on Broadway now come into a GNC store and talk health and wellness is a lot of fun," he adds.

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Source: @ASHLEY_PARKER_ANGEL/INSTAGRAM The star loves to work out and eat healthy.