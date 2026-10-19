Gray Malin Takes His Photography to New Heights With 'SNOW' — and Reveals What's Next for His Growing Empire

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From selling photographs at a Los Angeles flea market to building a globally recognized lifestyle brand, Gray Malin has turned his passion for photography and travel into an impressive creative empire. Known for his vibrant aerial photography of some of the world's most iconic destinations, the bestselling author and fine-art photographer has expanded his signature aesthetic far beyond the gallery walls, with bestselling books, home decor collections and collaborations with major brands. Along the way, his colorful, whimsical imagery has captured the attention of celebrities, tastemakers and art lovers around the world. Now, Malin is celebrating the release of his ninth book, SNOW, out October 20, which takes readers on a breathtaking journey through some of the world's most glamorous winter destinations, from Aspen and St. Moritz to the icy landscapes of Antarctica. A winter companion to his bestselling book BEACHES, the collection brings together 15 years of photography, showcasing his signature bird's-eye view of snow-covered mountains, colorful ski slopes and après-ski culture. In an exclusive interview with OK!, Malin opens up about building his brand from the ground up, the adventures behind his latest book, his dream collaborations and how life as a husband and father of seven-year-old twins has shaped his perspective.

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1. Take us back to the beginning! You started out selling your photography at an LA flea market. Did you ever imagine those early days would lead to the global brand you've built today? I took a leap of faith when I was 22, leaving my corporate job to follow my passion for fine-art photography and selling my prints at a flea market in West Hollywood. I could never have imagined it would grow into what it is today and attract such a loyal following. I am so grateful and so proud. The brand is truly unique in the way we've built a lifestyle brand around fine-art photography. 2. Your ninth book, SNOW, comes out October 20. What inspired you to turn your lens toward winter destinations, and what can readers expect from this collection? I turned my lens toward winter destinations 15 years ago when I took my first doorless helicopter flight over Aspen, Colorado. I will never forget seeing the colorful skiers dotting the snow, which looked like a beautiful white canvas. Even though winter shoots are incredibly challenging compared to tropical shoots, I stuck with my snow projects, photographing destinations in Antarctica, Iceland, New Zealand and all over America and Europe. SNOW brings together 15 years of winter photography, celebrating everything from the beauty of snow-covered landscapes to the colorful energy of ski culture and the glamour of après-ski.

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Source: ℅ of Gray Malin

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3. You've photographed some of the world's most beautiful places, often from helicopters! Is there a particular shoot from SNOW that stands out as especially memorable, challenging or surprising? All of the aerial work you see in SNOW was shot from a doorless helicopter, and I can certainly say that very few of the projects in SNOW were easy! I often had shoots canceled due to winter weather, including one in New Zealand where I had to fly all the way back to complete it! I think one of the most memorable shoots was in Antarctica. I will never forget photographing pink flamingoes in the snow while several curious penguins came over to check them out. It was such a surreal and unexpected moment! 4. Your career takes you all over the world. Are there any destinations still on your bucket list, or places you're dreaming of photographing next? I have so many, but the ones that are high on my list right now are the Galápagos Islands, Egypt and Botswana. I am truly addicted to adventure and travel! 5. Your photography has become instantly recognizable, and your work has found its way into some pretty incredible homes. What has it been like seeing your art resonate with so many people, including celebrities and well-known tastemakers? For someone who started out behind the camera, it has been wild to be recognized in front of the camera. I never thought I would become known publicly. I truly love that the work resonates with people of all ages, from kids who are reading my children's books to grandparents who have found a connection with my mahjong collaboration.

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Source: ℅ of Gray Malin

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6. You've turned your passion for photography and travel into a lifestyle brand spanning fine art, books, home decor and major collaborations. What do you think has been the secret to your success, and what are you most proud of? I think the secret has been creating photographs that are truly meant to bring joy to people. When I was selling my work at the flea market, I learned that people were looking for photographs that felt relatable and timeless, and complemented an interior. I took that philosophy and started building my portfolio and eventually my brand. I'm most proud that we've stayed true to that vision as the brand has grown into so many different categories. 7. You've collaborated with some major brands over the years. What makes a partnership feel like the right fit for the Gray Malin brand, and is there a dream collaboration you'd still love to bring to life? Our most recent collaboration is with STATE bags, which my kids adore. When I was growing up, I loved my L.L.Bean backpack with my initials, and today, STATE has become a total form of self-expression for kids through their backpacks. When we reached out about collaborating, I was amazed to learn that the founder, a mom about the same age as me, was already a fan of my work. I think a great collaboration is really successful when two brands come together authentically to make something unique that they would never be able to do on their own. I also love their adult bags and luggage. They're incredibly well made! A dream collaboration would be to partner with a major airline, wrap planes with my imagery and make flying fun again.

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Source: ℅ of Gray Malin

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8. Behind the beautiful images, you're also running a business. What's been the biggest lesson you've learned as an entrepreneur, and what advice would you give someone hoping to turn a creative passion into a career? I have learned that if you knock on a door and no one answers, you can often reach out and open the door yourself. If you don't ask, you'll never receive, so it's better to try to push that door open and see how far you get versus just knocking and waiting for an answer. Some of the biggest opportunities in my career have come from simply putting myself out there and not being afraid to ask. 9. You're also a husband and dad to 7-year-old twins. How has fatherhood changed your perspective, and how do you balance family life with such a busy career? Fatherhood has been the most rewarding and most challenging part of my life! The coolest thing about having traveled and photographed so many places when I was younger is that I get to do it all again now, but with my kids in tow. We have visited several hotels and destinations I've photographed, and it's magical seeing these places through my kids' perspectives. My husband works from home, so it really helps our family stay balanced while I am away for work. When I am home, we do a lot of family bike rides, beach dinners and family movie nights.

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Source: ℅ of Gray Malin