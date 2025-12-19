or
Heartbreaking Last Message: Greg Biffle's Wife Texted 'We're in Trouble' Moments Before Fatal Plane Crash

Photo of Greg Biffle & Cristina Biffle
Source: MEGA

Greg Biffle’s wife, Cristina Biffle, sent a 'we’re in trouble' text minutes before their plane crashed.

Profile Image

Dec. 19 2025, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

In a tragic turn of events, late NASCAR star Greg Biffle's wife, Cristina Biffle, sent her mother a chilling text just minutes before their plane crashed. Cristina messaged her mom saying, "We're in trouble," as reported by People.

image of Greg Biffle was a successful NASCAR race car driver.
Source: NASCAR/YouTube

Greg Biffle was a successful NASCAR race car driver.

Greg's mother-in-law, Cathy Grossu, revealed that this was the last communication she received from her daughter before the devastating plane accident.

"She texted me from the plane and she said, 'We're in trouble.' And that was it," Cathy recalled. "So we're devastated. We're brokenhearted."

"To think that they would be killed on a birthday trip, that was just such a fun time for the family," she added of their trip to the Sunshine State. "And to see the horrific way that it ended, it's just, it is so hard to bear. I cannot believe they're gone."

image of Greg Biffle and his family passed away in a tragic plane crash.
Source: @cristinagbiffle/Instagram

Greg Biffle and his family passed away in a tragic plane crash.

The fiery crash, which occurred in North Carolina on Thursday, December 18, claimed the lives of seven people, including Greg, Cristina, and their two children, as well as Dennis Dutton, his son Jack, and Craig Wadsworth.

image of The private jet went down shortly after takeoff in North Carolina.
Source: @cristinagbiffle/Instagram

The private jet went down shortly after takeoff in North Carolina.

The private jet, a Cessna C550 owned by Greg's company, crashed-landed just 26 minutes after taking off from Statesville Regional Airport. Initially scheduled to fly to Florida, the aircraft appeared to turn back toward the airport moments into the flight.

image of Greg Biffle was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.
Source: @gbiffle/Instagram

Greg Biffle was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

As authorities investigate the cause of the crash, the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident remain unclear.

Greg's last post before his demise was all about surprising his wife for a "date night" one week before the tragedy occurred.

The video, posted on Greg’s YouTube page last week, is titled “Surprised Wife with Date Night," which showed the duo going on a trip to Indianapolis for the annual Performance Racing Industry convention.

“So when you said we were going on a date night, I didn’t expect to go to a tradeshow,” Cristina said as she smiled.

“Night out on the town here in Indy,” Greg said as they left the show. “Let’s do it. Little party animal over here."

After the news went viral, people immediately paid tribute to the late athlete.

“RIP Biffle family…thanks for video’s like this that will live on forever,” one user wrote.

“The fact this was his last video with his wife… man. Big part of my childhood,” another fan added.

“Rest in peace buddy. You and your family made all smile. We miss you already,” one user said.

