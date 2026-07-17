Griffin Johnson Says Girlfriend Macy Broyles Is His 'Rock': 'I'd Probably Be a Quarter as Good Without Her'

Article continues below advertisement

Griffin Johnson is giving girlfriend Macy Broyles all the credit. While attending Palm Tree Festival in the Hamptons with Celsius, the influencer and entrepreneur exclusively spoke with OK! about his longtime relationship with Broyles, revealing just how much of an impact she has had on his personal life and career. "I cannot do anything without her," Johnson shared. "Literally, she helps me from picking out my clothes to what I'm going to need. I mean, she is nearly my rock. I couldn't do anything without her, and I would probably be maybe a quarter as good without her."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @imgriffinjohnson/Instagram The influencer revealed how Macy Broyles has supported him through every chapter of his career.

The sweet admission comes as Johnson and Broyles celebrate a relationship milestone, marking their fifth anniversary as an official couple. The pair, who first connected romantically in college and have known each other since they were younger, have continued to support each other through major life changes, including Johnson's rise to fame on TikTok and his transition into entrepreneurship. Johnson said one of the things he appreciates most about their relationship is that Broyles has remained a constant through every chapter of his life. "I'm a hometown guy," he explained. "I grew up in a town of 8,000, so to have that piece with me everywhere is big to me." The couple frequently shares their love for each other online, often appearing in each other's content and giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Griffin Johnson Talks Celsius Partnership at Palm Tree Festival

Source: CELSIUS Griffin Johnson shared why teaming up with Celsius was the perfect fit for his lifestyle.

Beyond celebrating his relationship, Johnson was also soaking up the summer vibes at Palm Tree Festival as part of his partnership with Celsius. The creator said teaming up with the energy drink brand felt like a natural fit because of the experiences it creates and the community it brings together. "The good thing about Celsius is they always bring a good crowd," Johnson told OK!. "So all my friends are going to be here."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

With a packed lineup and friends by his side, Johnson said the festival was the perfect combination of music, memories and the Celsius energy he enjoys. "Obviously, the lineup today at Palm Tree Festival is insane," he said. "Good music with all my friends, and we can do it with Celsius. I think it's about as good as it gets." This year's festival marked Johnson's second time attending Palm Tree Festival, and he was especially excited to see The Chainsmokers perform. Johnson revealed that he has been friends with Alex Pall for years and has even invested alongside him. "I've been friends with Alex for probably five or six years," Johnson said. "We've invested together for years, so it's cool to see him out and see them perform too.

Article continues below advertisement

From TikTok Star to Entrepreneur

Source: @imgriffinjohnson/Instagram Griffin Johnson looked back on the early days of influencer culture and seeing his former creator peers find success.

While Johnson first became known for his viral TikTok videos, he has since expanded his career into multiple ventures — but he hasn't forgotten the platform that helped launch him. "I still love TikTok," he said. "I was super about it where I came from. I mean, I wouldn't be here without it. I still use it to market all my businesses." Johnson also reflected on watching many of his former creator peers branch out into different industries. "It just kind of goes like a blur, but it is nice to see everyone," he said. "You have Grammy-nominated artists, you got fighters, you got investors. You go across the board." The influencer added that he's proud of how far everyone has come since the early days of creator houses like Hype House and Sway House. "Our group as a whole, if you look at the Hype House and the Sway House, it's excelled," he shared. "I think everyone's kind of branched off way better than anyone expected."

Article continues below advertisement

Griffin Johnson Reveals His Biggest Goal Outside of Social Media

Source: @imgriffinjohnson/Instagram The entrepreneur revealed his biggest goal outside of social media: getting one of his horses into the Breeders’ Cup.