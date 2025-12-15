Grim Discovery: 2 Found Dead Inside Rob Reiner-Owned Brentwood Home

Article continues below advertisement

Two people were found dead on Sunday, December 14, inside of a Brentwood home owned by director and actor Rob Reiner, multiple law enforcement sources told NBCLA. According to the L.A. Fire Department, a man and woman were found dead inside, approximately 78 and 68 years old. (Reiner is 78 years old.) The authorities have not confirmed their identities. A spokesperson for the department noted that detectives from LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division were also at the scene. LAFD paramedics were called to the home in the 200 block of Chadbourne Ave. around 3:30 p.m., but said they cannot share any information about what's going on.

BREAKING: Death investigation at Brentwood mansion owned by director Rob Reiner. https://t.co/49mYiJ5Cmf — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) December 15, 2025

Source: mega Rob Reiner is married to Michele Singer.

Reiner is married to Michele Singer, who has been by his side since they met in 1998 ahead of filming When Harry Met Sally. After Reiner spotted Michelle Pfeiffer on the cover of Premiere magazine, he reportedly told the movie’s director of photography, Barry Sonnenfeld, that he was going to get in touch with the actress. However, Sonnenfeld told Reiner: “You’re not going to call her, you’re going to marry my friend, Michele Singer.”

Source: mega Rob Reiner has three kids with his wife.

In a 2014 interview with AARP, Reiner gushed over his "best friend." “She has helped raise me. The thing I talk about, how women show you what’s important, she has done for me," he declared. Reiner and Singer have three children together: Jake, who was born in 1991, Nick, born in 1993, and daughter Romy, born in 1997.

Source: mega He is well-known for directing 'When Harry Met Sally.'