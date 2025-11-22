Grimes Unveils Surprising New Face Tattoo as Fans Are Left 'So Confused'

Article continues below advertisement

Grimes has sparked a mixed bag of reactions from her fans after revealing an eccentric new face tattoo. The singer showcased the barely noticeable ink, a delicate ring near her left eye, in an Instagram post. “Spent like ten years emotionally working up to a face tattoo but I guess I drew on my face too much and literally no one noticed,” the 37-year-old explained in her caption. She added that “not even [her] parents” had spotted the new addition, despite its appearance in her latest music video.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @grimes/instagram Grimes received mixed reaction from fans after revealing her new tattoo.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The tattoo, crafted by artist Glyphomancer, specializes in cybersigilism tattoos, combining ancient sigil symbolism with a cyberpunk aesthetic. Grimes has embraced this modern tattoo movement, stating, “I think @glyphomancer is onto something truly novel and innovative with her work esp on face tats— there’s a true beauty, delicacy, and innovation here imo.” She also noted, “Feel like tats are in a crazy renaissance period that’s sort of under appreciated atm.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @glyphomancer/instagram Grimes' new tattoo was crafted by artist Glyphomancer.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In a follow-up post on X, she commented, “Idky this face tattoo is imperceptible but just for the record it’s my fave tat.” Fans took to the comments section to express their bewilderment and amusement. One user admitted to being “shook” by the subtle tattoo, while another quipped, “Is the face tattoo in the room with us??” A third harshly compared it to “ringworm,” and a fourth joked about pasta shape preferences, saying, “What’s ur favorite pasta noodle shape?”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Grimes had a previous relationship with billionaire Elon Musk.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the confusion, many fans embraced the unique look, with one stating, “I love it especially with the blonde hair,” while another praised it, saying, “It looks so great on youuu.” Comments like “I dig it” and “Gorgeous 🔥🔥😍 like always” flooded in from supporters appreciating the artistic choice. Grimes, who shares three children with ex Elon Musk, debuted a red ink leg tattoo in 2023 and has previously expressed her desire to be “totally covered” in “alien” tattoos. Three years ago, she hinted at face ink, posing a question in a now-deleted selfie: “I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week. Any thoughts? It feels like it’s time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lilbieber/instagram;@postmalone/instagram;MEGA Justin Bieber, Post Malone, and Amanda Bynes embraced face tattoos.