'Growing Up Putman' Tragedy: 3 Stars Die and 5 More Hospitalized After Devastating 'Car Accident,' Family Asks for Prayers

The family starring in Meet the Putmans and the spinoff Growing Up Putman announced they lost three loved ones in a "tragic car accident." Five other relatives remain hospitalized after the incident, the brood revealed in a Saturday, September 27, Instagram post.

3 Putman Family Members Die in Car Accident

Source: @growingupputman/instagram The Putman family revealed three of their loved ones died in a 'tragic car accident.'

"Dear Friends and Family, I come to you with a heavy heart asking for your prayers. Our family was in a tragic car accident and we lost Papa, Neenee, and Aunt Megan," the message revealed. "They have gone home to be with the Lord. Please keep Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah and Gia in your prayers as they remain in the hospital. We are asking for complete healing and strength for each of them."

"My entire family Papa, Neenee, Billy, Jen, Brandon, Kacie, Blake, Megan, Jamie, Blair, myself (Isabelle), Abby, Emma, Addison, Bella, Mercy, Gabby, Noah, Mya, Nova, Lulu, Alena, Gia, Jonah, Eli, Solomon, Uriah, Samson, Luke, and Anna all proclaim that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior. He is our hope. Our peace. And our salvation," the note continued. "Even in this time of heartbreak. We rest in knowing that God is in control."

'We Ask for Your Continued Prayers'

Source: @growingupputman/instagram The reality TV stars asked for prayers, as some of their relatives are still in the hospital.

The message said they believe their late loved ones are "not gone forever," as they "are alive and whole in Heaven, standing before Jesus." "We ask for your continued prayers for Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah, and Gia as they recover, and for our whole family as we walk through this deep loss," the letter expressed. "Even in this valley, we will praise Him. We trust that His plan is perfect, and that one day, we will be reunited in Heaven."

The TLC Stars Thank Fans for Their Support

Source: @growingupputman/instagram The brood thanked fans for their support.