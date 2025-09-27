or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Celebrity Deaths
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

'Growing Up Putman' Tragedy: 3 Stars Die and 5 More Hospitalized After Devastating 'Car Accident,' Family Asks for Prayers

Photos of the Putman family
Source: @growingupputman/instagram

The family starring in the reality show 'Meet the Putmans' revealed three members of their family died in a 'tragic car accident.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 27 2025, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The family starring in Meet the Putmans and the spinoff Growing Up Putman announced they lost three loved ones in a "tragic car accident."

Five other relatives remain hospitalized after the incident, the brood revealed in a Saturday, September 27, Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

3 Putman Family Members Die in Car Accident

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of The Putman family revealed three of their loved ones died in a 'tragic car accident.'
Source: @growingupputman/instagram

The Putman family revealed three of their loved ones died in a 'tragic car accident.'

"Dear Friends and Family, I come to you with a heavy heart asking for your prayers. Our family was in a tragic car accident and we lost Papa, Neenee, and Aunt Megan," the message revealed. "They have gone home to be with the Lord. Please keep Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah and Gia in your prayers as they remain in the hospital. We are asking for complete healing and strength for each of them."

Article continues below advertisement

"My entire family Papa, Neenee, Billy, Jen, Brandon, Kacie, Blake, Megan, Jamie, Blair, myself (Isabelle), Abby, Emma, Addison, Bella, Mercy, Gabby, Noah, Mya, Nova, Lulu, Alena, Gia, Jonah, Eli, Solomon, Uriah, Samson, Luke, and Anna all proclaim that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior. He is our hope. Our peace. And our salvation," the note continued. "Even in this time of heartbreak. We rest in knowing that God is in control."

MORE ON:
Celebrity Deaths

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'We Ask for Your Continued Prayers'

Photo of The reality TV stars asked for prayers, as some of their relatives are still in the hospital.
Source: @growingupputman/instagram

The reality TV stars asked for prayers, as some of their relatives are still in the hospital.

The message said they believe their late loved ones are "not gone forever," as they "are alive and whole in Heaven, standing before Jesus."

"We ask for your continued prayers for Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah, and Gia as they recover, and for our whole family as we walk through this deep loss," the letter expressed. "Even in this valley, we will praise Him. We trust that His plan is perfect, and that one day, we will be reunited in Heaven."

The TLC Stars Thank Fans for Their Support

Photo of The brood thanked fabs for their support.
Source: @growingupputman/instagram

The brood thanked fans for their support.

"Thank you every prayer, message and act of love. Your support means more than words can express," the family — which includes 10 adults and 20 kids, according to their Instagram bio — told their fans. "Please continue to lift us up, that our hearts remain fixed on the truth that Jesus conquered death so we can have eternal life."

They concluded the letter by including a passage from Romans 10:9 and signed off as "the Putmans."

Meet the Putmans aired on TLC in 2007, with the spinoff debuting on YouTube in 2021. The most recent installment of their series was posted in January.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.