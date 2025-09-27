'Growing Up Putman' Tragedy: 3 Stars Die and 5 More Hospitalized After Devastating 'Car Accident,' Family Asks for Prayers
Sept. 27 2025, Published 5:09 p.m. ET
The family starring in Meet the Putmans and the spinoff Growing Up Putman announced they lost three loved ones in a "tragic car accident."
Five other relatives remain hospitalized after the incident, the brood revealed in a Saturday, September 27, Instagram post.
3 Putman Family Members Die in Car Accident
"Dear Friends and Family, I come to you with a heavy heart asking for your prayers. Our family was in a tragic car accident and we lost Papa, Neenee, and Aunt Megan," the message revealed. "They have gone home to be with the Lord. Please keep Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah and Gia in your prayers as they remain in the hospital. We are asking for complete healing and strength for each of them."
"My entire family Papa, Neenee, Billy, Jen, Brandon, Kacie, Blake, Megan, Jamie, Blair, myself (Isabelle), Abby, Emma, Addison, Bella, Mercy, Gabby, Noah, Mya, Nova, Lulu, Alena, Gia, Jonah, Eli, Solomon, Uriah, Samson, Luke, and Anna all proclaim that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior. He is our hope. Our peace. And our salvation," the note continued. "Even in this time of heartbreak. We rest in knowing that God is in control."
'We Ask for Your Continued Prayers'
The message said they believe their late loved ones are "not gone forever," as they "are alive and whole in Heaven, standing before Jesus."
"We ask for your continued prayers for Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah, and Gia as they recover, and for our whole family as we walk through this deep loss," the letter expressed. "Even in this valley, we will praise Him. We trust that His plan is perfect, and that one day, we will be reunited in Heaven."
The TLC Stars Thank Fans for Their Support
"Thank you every prayer, message and act of love. Your support means more than words can express," the family — which includes 10 adults and 20 kids, according to their Instagram bio — told their fans. "Please continue to lift us up, that our hearts remain fixed on the truth that Jesus conquered death so we can have eternal life."
They concluded the letter by including a passage from Romans 10:9 and signed off as "the Putmans."
Meet the Putmans aired on TLC in 2007, with the spinoff debuting on YouTube in 2021. The most recent installment of their series was posted in January.