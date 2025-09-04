EXCLUSIVE Guerdy Abraira Is Staying 'Focused' on Herself After an 'Overwhelming' and 'Layered' Season of 'RHOM' Source: MEGA Guerdy Abraira speaks exclusively with OK! about navigating an 'overwhelming' season of 'RHOM.' Molly Claire Goddard Sept. 4 2025, Published 7:23 p.m. ET

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Miami changed a lot for Guerdy Abraira. After a fallout with her former best friend, Julia Lemigova, the wedding planner did her best to maintain her inner peace as she navigated the tumultuous situation. Abraira speaks exclusively with OK! about why this installment of the Bravo series was difficult, how she's prioritizing herself, what she wants out of the reunion and the process of writing her upcoming book.

Navigating an 'Overwhelming' Season

Source: Bravo Guerdy Abraira says Season 7 of 'RHOM' was 'overwhelming.'

"It's surreal," Abraira says of seeing the season play out. "It's really, honestly overwhelming at times, but you try to keep your focus. Watching it back and seeing all the things that you didn't know were said behind your back, that type of thing. It's layered." When it comes to Lemigova's apologies for tossing water on her at Marysol Patton's wedding celebration during an intense exchange, the mother-of-two adds, "When someone is saying sorry only for an action that everyone knows is wrong and not for the lie itself that created all of this, that's concerning to me because it's been way too long of a situation that's gone on way too long."

Protecting Her Peace

Source: Bravo Guerdy Abraira says she's 'protecting' her 'peace' after a tumultuous Season 7 of 'RHOM.'

As Abraira regains her strength after a tension-filled season, she's instilling boundaries for the foreseeable future. "I am doing everything for me right now and what makes me feel good," she explains. "I'm adapting a different way of thinking about things right now. Maybe I'm a little jaded, but I'm protecting my peace."

The Upcoming Reunion

Source: Michele Eve Sandberg/MEGA Guerdy Abraira doesn't want to 'overly explain' herself anymore.

With the reunion on the horizon, Abraira emphasizes how she's ready to come to the table with an open mind and set the tone for the way the women speak to each other. "I am ready to do a lot of listening," she explains. "Which I hope will then create the reaction I get back. I don't need to explain myself or overly explain myself anymore. It's all the truth is out there."

Writing Her Upcoming Book

Source: MEGA Guerdy Abraira's book 'From Trauma to Trophies' will be out in November.

As Abraira tries to put Season 7 of RHOM in the rearview mirror, she's set to launch her book From Trauma to Trophies in November. "This book was written one therapy session at a time," she explains. "Every time I got off a therapy session, I was writing a new chapter. It was really interesting doing it in sequence of my life with my therapist because writing this book was interconnected with my healing process. So, it was really a journey, and the takeaway for me is that I am not the old girlie I used to be at all. I have set up these boundaries that are not for play."