Your Guide to Having a Hair Transplant in Istanbul

Even though androgenetic alopecia, otherwise known as genetic hair loss, affects approximately 50% of men and women around the globe, that doesn’t make it easy to accept when it’s happening to you.

As things currently stand, there’s no cure for it. Some medicated shampoos can slow it down, and some serums and lotions can help your hair seem thicker and more voluminous. However, there’s no reversing it. The only way to permanently correct it is with surgery.

With a hair transplant operation, your surgeon harvests healthy hair follicles from the side of your head unaffected by hair loss and transplants them to the parts that are. While the surgery isn’t risky, it requires surgeons with years of experience with hair transplant surgery who can guarantee natural results. More and more people are finding such surgeons in Turkey.