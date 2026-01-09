Gunay Hasanova: Artistic Makeup as Portraiture

Article continues below advertisement

Most makeup tutorials promise better skin or bigger eyes. Gunay Hasanova uses her face to become other people entirely. Her videos document something closer to portraiture than beauty advice—hours of brushwork that turn her features into David Bowie's angular cheekbones or Frida Kahlo's penetrating stare. The process requires technical precision borrowed from fine art rather than cosmetics, and it has attracted 215,000 TikTok followers who watch these temporary sculptures take shape and then disappear. One of Hasanova’s most widely viewed transformations was her recreation of Titanic's Rose (played by Kate Winslet), which reached millions of people worldwide, demonstrating her ability to translate cinematic characters into hyperrealistic makeup artistry. Her recent appearance on a leading Azerbaijani television channel garnered additional recognition for her work, providing audiences with an in-depth look at her artistic approach and the techniques behind her transformations. The feature has since been shared on the network's YouTube channel, extending her reach to viewers beyond Azerbaijan.

When Artistic Training Meets Facial Anatomy Her celebrity recreations require an understanding of bone structure and light behavior at a level that most beauty creators never develop. Each transformation involves mapping facial planes, calculating where to build dimension with pigment, and determining which of her own features to minimize so the recreated ones read correctly. The technique draws more from portrait painting than from conventional makeup application. "This technique allows me to translate my painting and artistic skills directly into makeup, creating highly detailed, visually striking looks that go beyond typical beauty tutorials," she says. The distinction becomes clear when comparing her work to standard beauty content. Where typical tutorials focus on wearable looks or trending styles, her videos serve as documentation of technical skills—the kind that require formal training to execute. Her art education provided that foundation. Years spent studying painting, color theory, and visual composition directly translated into an understanding of how pigments interact with the skin, how shadows create facial dimension, and how minute details alter perception. She applies makeup the way a painter would approach a portrait, treating foundation as base layers and using concealer for highlights and shadows with painterly precision.

