Gurhan Kiziloz-Led Nexus International Targets $5B Benchmark Before Entering Public Markets in 2027
Nov. 4 2025, Published 1:03 a.m. ET
In a sector where public listings are often fueled by premature hype or investor-led timing, Nexus International is setting out to do something considerably more deliberate. The founder-led digital gaming group, which recorded $546 million in revenue during the first half of 2025 and is projected to surpass $1 billion by year’s end, has confirmed its intention to go public in March 2027—once it reaches an internal revenue benchmark of $5 billion.
The decision to tie IPO readiness to a specific operational threshold, rather than market sentiment or capital requirements, reflects the broader philosophy behind Nexus’s ascent. Built entirely without external financing, and led since inception by founder and CEO Gurhan Kiziloz, the company has pursued a path defined by precision over pace. While many of its peers in gaming and fintech have moved quickly to list amid early momentum or speculative growth projections, Nexus is choosing to delay until scale and infrastructure are fully aligned.
The IPO planning, now in active internal discussions, includes early-stage dialogue around which stock exchange will host the listing. While no decision has been finalised, the selection process is understood to be focused not on optics, but on structural compatibility—regulatory predictability, investor sophistication, and long-term governance alignment. In that respect, the listing is being approached not as a moment of arrival, but as an institutional transition. The company is preparing to enter public markets not with aspirations, but with demonstrable strength.
This orientation is consistent with how Nexus has operated since inception. The company’s growth has not been underwritten by promotional overreach or aggressive top-line tactics. It has instead been driven by a two-brand architecture that allows for focus, local responsiveness, and operational clarity. Spartans.com, the group’s casino-first brand, has emerged as a top revenue contributor following a $200 million internal investment. With a mobile-first interface, instant withdrawal capabilities, and native support for both fiat and cryptocurrency, Spartans has carved out a niche among digital-first casino users—particularly in markets where speed and trust are differentiators.
Equally, Megaposta has become a reliable foothold in Latin America’s regulated sportsbook space. Its performance in Brazil has demonstrated that licensing-first execution and market-specific user experience remain durable drivers of adoption in a region where gaming remains both competitive and fragmented. Together, Spartans and Megaposta operate with distinct brand voices but share common infrastructure in compliance, payments, and risk monitoring. This shared backbone has enabled Nexus to scale quickly without sacrificing control or exposing itself to unvetted growth.
What sets the company apart is not just that it is profitable or fast-growing—it is that it has achieved this with no venture capital, no institutional backing, and no short-term governance distortions. In gaming, that is an outlier. Public listings in the space are frequently preceded by rounds of private dilution or venture steering. Nexus has retained its independence throughout, and plans to enter the public markets from a standing start that very few in its peer group have attempted—much less achieved.
By tying its IPO timetable to a $5 billion revenue target, the company is also rejecting the idea that public markets should serve as a shortcut to maturity. Instead, the listing is being framed as a progression: from founder-led to founder-listed, without the need to retrofit the business into a public structure. The governance systems, operational transparency, and infrastructure required for listing are already being built—and, in many cases, already functioning.
The coming quarters will be focused on growth, but not at the expense of Nexus’s core principles. Spartans.com is expected to enter new markets under active licensing regimes, and Megaposta will continue to build on its foundation in Brazil while assessing opportunities in neighboring jurisdictions. Behind both sits the longer arc of institutional readiness—building compliance depth, reinforcing financial systems, and refining investor communication channels in preparation for public life.
In a sector that often mistakes acceleration for success, Nexus International’s posture is notably restrained. It is not listing early to capture momentum. It is not issuing speculative forecasts. It is preparing, internally and deliberately, to cross a threshold on its own terms. If it reaches that $5 billion revenue mark by early 2027—as its current trajectory suggests it might—it will not only be one of the few self-funded gaming firms to list at scale. It will also be one of the few to do so without ever breaking from the operating discipline that made it credible in the first place.