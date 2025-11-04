Gurhan Kiziloz-Led Nexus International Targets $5B Benchmark Before Entering Public Markets in 2027

In a sector where public listings are often fueled by premature hype or investor-led timing, Nexus International is setting out to do something considerably more deliberate. The founder-led digital gaming group, which recorded $546 million in revenue during the first half of 2025 and is projected to surpass $1 billion by year’s end, has confirmed its intention to go public in March 2027—once it reaches an internal revenue benchmark of $5 billion.

The decision to tie IPO readiness to a specific operational threshold, rather than market sentiment or capital requirements, reflects the broader philosophy behind Nexus’s ascent. Built entirely without external financing, and led since inception by founder and CEO Gurhan Kiziloz, the company has pursued a path defined by precision over pace. While many of its peers in gaming and fintech have moved quickly to list amid early momentum or speculative growth projections, Nexus is choosing to delay until scale and infrastructure are fully aligned.

The IPO planning, now in active internal discussions, includes early-stage dialogue around which stock exchange will host the listing. While no decision has been finalised, the selection process is understood to be focused not on optics, but on structural compatibility—regulatory predictability, investor sophistication, and long-term governance alignment. In that respect, the listing is being approached not as a moment of arrival, but as an institutional transition. The company is preparing to enter public markets not with aspirations, but with demonstrable strength.

This orientation is consistent with how Nexus has operated since inception. The company’s growth has not been underwritten by promotional overreach or aggressive top-line tactics. It has instead been driven by a two-brand architecture that allows for focus, local responsiveness, and operational clarity. Spartans.com, the group’s casino-first brand, has emerged as a top revenue contributor following a $200 million internal investment. With a mobile-first interface, instant withdrawal capabilities, and native support for both fiat and cryptocurrency, Spartans has carved out a niche among digital-first casino users—particularly in markets where speed and trust are differentiators.

Equally, Megaposta has become a reliable foothold in Latin America’s regulated sportsbook space. Its performance in Brazil has demonstrated that licensing-first execution and market-specific user experience remain durable drivers of adoption in a region where gaming remains both competitive and fragmented. Together, Spartans and Megaposta operate with distinct brand voices but share common infrastructure in compliance, payments, and risk monitoring. This shared backbone has enabled Nexus to scale quickly without sacrificing control or exposing itself to unvetted growth.