Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Not Divorcing Despite Challenges of 'Demanding Schedules': 'No Truth to the Split Rumors'

Article continues below advertisement

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are not on the brink of a divorce, according to an insider. “There is no truth to the split rumors. They’ve just been juggling demanding schedules,” a source told a news outlet in an interview published on Tuesday, December 9. “When they are together, it’s just so obvious how solid they are.”

Article continues below advertisement

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Addressed Split Rumors

Source: MEGA Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got married in July 2021.

According to insiders, the couple, who tied the knot in July 2021, go through phases where they’re inseparable and other times their busy schedules pull them in different directions. “Sometimes they spend a lot of family time together and really treasure that, and then there are periods when the focus is more on work,” the source explained. “They're both at a place in their careers where they still genuinely enjoy what they do and they don't want to give that up. Is it easy all the time? Of course not. They have a lot on their plates and a lot to balance, but that's just how it is when you're a family and both parents have careers.”

Article continues below advertisement

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Met on 'The Voice'

Source: MEGA Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met as judges on 'The Voice.'

Shelton, 49, and Stefani, 56, first connected on the set of The Voice in 2015, when she was divorcing Gavin Rossdale and he was ending his marriage to Miranda Lambert. Shelton is a stepdad to Stefani’s four sons — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — whom she shares with the Bush frontman, 60.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Sparked Split Rumors

Source: MEGA Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have endured split rumors the last few years.

The “God's Country” singer and “Spiderwebs” artist’s marriage has been the subject of split rumors in the last few years. In 2024, the pair made headlines that they were “leading separate lives” after ringing in the New Year separately. While the No Doubt member spent the day in Las Vegas, Shelton headlined CBS’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Were Believed to Be 'Drifting Apart'

Source: MEGA Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's marriage was believed to be 'in trouble.'