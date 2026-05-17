Exes Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Celebrate Daughter Apple’s Graduation Together

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Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin reunited in Nashville to celebrate their daughter Apple Martin as she graduated from college. The proud parents attended the ceremony at Vanderbilt University, where they witnessed Apple walk across the stage.

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Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin reunited at Vanderbilt University to celebrate their daughter, Apple Martin, graduating from college.

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Chris, the 49-year-old frontman of Coldplay, appeared relaxed in an all-black ensemble while strolling on campus with their son, Moses. The 20-year-old donned a light blue button-up shirt and gray pants, carrying a white sweater wrapped around his torso. Gwyneth, 53, added a pop of color to the occasion with a striking red sweater and a light blue maxi dress. Photos captured her walking arm-in-arm with her husband Brad Falchuk and their daughter Apple, who wore her cap and gown. Apple, resembling her mother closely, carried a bouquet of white roses, complementing her white dress worn beneath her gown, along with stylish black kitten heels.

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Source: MEGA The former couple appeared relaxed and friendly as they spent time together with their son, Moses, and other family members during the ceremony.

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Gwyneth and Chris, who famously chose to “consciously uncouple” in 2014 after over a decade of marriage, have maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship. Gwyneth described Chris as “like [her] brother” in the past, indicating the strong bond they share.

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Source: MEGA Apple shared emotional graduation photos online and reflected on the bittersweet experience of finishing an important chapter in her life.

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Just last week, Apple shared a series of graduation photos on her Instagram, showcasing her beautiful white cotton Vivienne Westwood dress priced at $1,020 and black ballet flats. She captioned the post, “A bittersweet moment. How lucky we are to have these memories ❤️,” reflecting on the significance of the day. Although not a strict tradition, white is a common color for graduates, representing new beginnings. Apple’s choice of attire resonated with this symbolism, marking a significant transition in her life.

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Source: @applemartin/Instagram The former flames have maintained a close coparenting relationship since their highly publicized 'conscious uncoupling' in 2014.