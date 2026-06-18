or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Gwyneth Paltrow
OK LogoNEWS

Gwyneth Paltrow 'Did Not Expect the Fallout' From Israeli Ad Backlash, Insider Claims

Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow.
Source: MEGA

The star is known to be controversial.

June 18 2026, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow's friend claimed the actress did not see the backlash coming following her involvement in an Israeli ad campaign.

The source told Page Six, "She’s used to taking c---, but she did not expect the fallout from this ad at all."

In the ad, Paltrow took viewers from a building in New York to Herzliya, Israel. The campaign promoted 51 Park, one of Israel’s tallest residential developments, located north of Tel Aviv.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Users Changed Gwyneth Paltrow's Name to 'Gwynocide'

Source: @PopBase/X

Gwyneth Paltrow's Israel ad was called a 'PR disaster.'

The political developments around Israel and Palestine led to the ad receiving negative backlash.

Paltrow was called out online, as critics even changed her name to "Gwynocide."

The Times described the entire ad as a "PR disaster" for the Marty Supreme actress.

Enraged by the ad, a social media user wrote on X, "Not gonna lie, it’s hard to decide which one I hate more Elon Musk, the world’s first trillionaire or Gwyneth Paltrow, the completely deaf-tone wannabe actress who promoted condos in Israel during the genocide in Palestine."

Another user raged, "Gwyneth Paltrow is promoting 'LUXURY REAL ESTATE OVER MASS GRAVES' in Israel."

Article continues below advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow Built Her Image on Being Unapologetic

MORE ON:
Gwyneth Paltrow

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Gwyneth Paltrow's husband's ex-wife Livia Firth called for her to be canceled.
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow's husband's ex-wife Livia Firth called for her to be canceled.

The star even received backlash from husband Colin Firth's ex-wife Livia Firth. Firth said she canceled a visit with Paltrow to Quintosapore because "what she did is completely unacceptable."

"Making an ad for a luxury condo is as disgusting as it can be for someone [with] privilege," Firth said as she called for Paltrow to be canceled.

Image of Neither Gwyneth Paltrow nor her representatives have commented on the controversial ad.
Source: MEGA

Neither Gwyneth Paltrow nor her representatives have commented on the controversial ad.

Paltrow, 53, faced backlash for her brand Goop and has spent years defending her decisions over the wellness claims her brand made.

The friend close to Paltrow told Page Six, "With Goop, Gwyneth has [shown] that she is always willing to take on criticism and work from it."

She previously shut down the trolls in a 2020 interview, saying, "I don't think about them very much."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.