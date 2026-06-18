Gwyneth Paltrow 'Did Not Expect the Fallout' From Israeli Ad Backlash, Insider Claims

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Gwyneth Paltrow's friend claimed the actress did not see the backlash coming following her involvement in an Israeli ad campaign. The source told Page Six, "She’s used to taking c---, but she did not expect the fallout from this ad at all." In the ad, Paltrow took viewers from a building in New York to Herzliya, Israel. The campaign promoted 51 Park, one of Israel’s tallest residential developments, located north of Tel Aviv.

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Social Media Users Changed Gwyneth Paltrow's Name to 'Gwynocide'

Gwyneth Paltrow stars in new campaign for Israel luxury housing development ‘51PARK’ in Herzliya. pic.twitter.com/otQlxBEMwk — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 10, 2026 Source: @PopBase/X Gwyneth Paltrow's Israel ad was called a 'PR disaster.'

The political developments around Israel and Palestine led to the ad receiving negative backlash. Paltrow was called out online, as critics even changed her name to "Gwynocide." The Times described the entire ad as a "PR disaster" for the Marty Supreme actress. Enraged by the ad, a social media user wrote on X, "Not gonna lie, it’s hard to decide which one I hate more Elon Musk, the world’s first trillionaire or Gwyneth Paltrow, the completely deaf-tone wannabe actress who promoted condos in Israel during the genocide in Palestine." Another user raged, "Gwyneth Paltrow is promoting 'LUXURY REAL ESTATE OVER MASS GRAVES' in Israel."

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Gwyneth Paltrow Built Her Image on Being Unapologetic

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Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow's husband's ex-wife Livia Firth called for her to be canceled.

The star even received backlash from husband Colin Firth's ex-wife Livia Firth. Firth said she canceled a visit with Paltrow to Quintosapore because "what she did is completely unacceptable." "Making an ad for a luxury condo is as disgusting as it can be for someone [with] privilege," Firth said as she called for Paltrow to be canceled.

Source: MEGA Neither Gwyneth Paltrow nor her representatives have commented on the controversial ad.