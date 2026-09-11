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Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo With Husband Brad Falchuk as Couple Sits First Row at Red Sox Game

Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk
Source: @GWYNETHPALTROW/INSTAGRAM/MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow recently enjoyed a Red Sox game with Brad Falchuk.

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Sept. 11 2026, Updated 11:45 a.m. ET

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Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are busy enjoying a baseball game.

On Instagram, she recently shared a rare series of snapshots of herself and her husband as the two enjoyed a date night sitting in the front row at a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

She playfully captioned the post "Brad's church."

Fans must know that Falchuk practically grew up as a Red Sox fan.

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Image of Gwyneth Paltrow recently shared a selfie with Brad Falchuk at the Red Sox game.
Source: @GWYNETHPALTROW/INSTAGRAM

Gwyneth Paltrow recently shared a selfie with Brad Falchuk at the Red Sox game.

The carousel included a selfie of the two seated in the front row, with another photo showing that the couple was spotted and highlighted on the stadium's big screen during the game.

A clip added to the carousel showed that the two even got to go behind the scenes and received an autographed baseball from player Payton John Tolle.

While the Red Sox fell to the Los Angeles Angels with a final score of 6–4, Paltrow and Falchuk still appear to have enjoyed their special date night at the game.

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Gwyneth Paltrow Said Blending Families With Brad Falchuk Was 'So Hard'

Image of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk co-parent their four kids: Apple, Moses, Isabella and Brody.
Source: @GWYNETHPALTROW/INSTAGRAM

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk co-parent their four kids: Apple, Moses, Isabella and Brody.

During her recent appearance on the "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast, Paltrow got candid about her experience of blending families with Falchuk.

She said, "I have one girl and one boy, and then Brad has one girl and one boy. So I have two girls and two boys. They all get along, and it's so fun."

The Goop actress shares daughter Apple, 22, and son Moses, 20, with ex-husband Chris Martin, while Falchuk shares daughter Isabella, 22, and son Brody, 20, with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

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Image of Brad Falchuk has daughter Isabella, 22, and son Brody, 20, with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.
Source: @GWYNETHPALTROW/INSTAGRAM

Brad Falchuk has daughter Isabella, 22, and son Brody, 20, with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

But it wasn't always easy.

Paltrow acknowledged blending families: "It was like the hardest thing I've ever done. It just didn't go well for a really long time."

She tied the knot with Falchuk in 2018, but they have no children together.

Paltrow said, "They're not, but they can feel like [that] if there's a new parent that comes in, and it can cause a lot of disturbance. So it was hard. It was really hard at the beginning."

Image of Gwyneth Paltrow said it was 'so hard' blending families with Brad Falchuk.
Source: @GWYNETHPALTROW/INSTAGRAM

Gwyneth Paltrow said it was 'so hard' blending families with Brad Falchuk.

"We never did family therapy altogether, but we, I don't know, it just ended up … I did a lot of work on myself and around, like, why is this so triggering, and why are my feelings so hurt, and why am I having like these non-adult reactions to a child, you know?" she continued.

"And they ended up teaching me so much, and I really am so grateful that I traversed through all of that, but it was rough, but now it's amazing. They're all best friends," Paltrow concluded.

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