Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off Figure in One-Piece Bathing Suit After Admitting She Ditched Her 'Strict' No-Carb Diet: Photo
Gwyneth Paltrow showed off her summer wardrobe in a new Instagram post.
While the actress admitted earlier this year that she ditched the paleo diet, she still looked as fabulous as ever when she took a mirror selfie in a black one-piece swimsuit. She accessorized the piece from Left on Friday with a Celine hat and black sunglasses.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Swimsuit Selfie
Fans raved over the images, which also included her wearing a sleeveless black maxi dress and an all white outfit in the bathroom.
"Thank god one Hollywood babe is aging naturally!❤️," one person commented, while another wrote, "That body is bodying man. How are you so beautiful and this gorgeous😍."
The upload also received "likes" from Courteney Cox, Nikki Glaser and Emma Roberts.
The Actress Changed Her Diet Earlier This Year
While the mom-of-two, 52, was once known for her aversion to anything that wasn't wholly nutritious, she admitted on an April episode of "The Goop Podcast" that she recently changed her tune.
"[Husband] Brad [Falchuk] and I became paleo a few years ago now, although I'm a little sick of it — if I'm honest — and getting back into eating some sourdough bread and some cheese," the Oscar winner revealed. "There, I said it, a little pasta. After being strict with it for so long."
Healthline describes the paleo diet as one that focuses on "whole, unprocessed foods like vegetables, nuts, seeds and meat." The website explained, "the paleo diet is designed to resemble what human hunter-gatherer ancestors ate thousands of years ago."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Did Gwyneth Paltrow's Previous Diet Go Too Far?
Paltrow still prefers to eat foods that are "as whole and fresh as possible," which she thinks is best for her health. However, she admitted her previous diets may have been too restrictive.
"I went into hardcore macrobiotics for a certain time. That was an interesting chapter where I got kind of obsessed with eating very, very healthily," she recalled.
"I think that was, I was really trying to heal my dad by proxy and he just didn't really want anything to do with it," Paltrow spilled, referring to her late father who died from throat cancer in 2002.
"I think I was just so amazed that, you know, we had this power in our hands, you know, that if we treated ourselves well and hydrated and ate whole foods that we could just feel so much better. I was sort of intoxicated by that idea, and I still feel that way to this day," the Shallow Hal lead explained.