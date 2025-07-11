Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off Figure in One-Piece Bathing Suit After Admitting She Ditched Her 'Strict' No-Carb Diet: Photo

While the mom-of-two, 52, was once known for her aversion to anything that wasn't wholly nutritious, she admitted on an April episode of "The Goop Podcast" that she recently changed her tune.

"[Husband] Brad [Falchuk] and I became paleo a few years ago now, although I'm a little sick of it — if I'm honest — and getting back into eating some sourdough bread and some cheese," the Oscar winner revealed. "There, I said it, a little pasta. After being strict with it for so long."

Healthline describes the paleo diet as one that focuses on "whole, unprocessed foods like vegetables, nuts, seeds and meat." The website explained, "the paleo diet is designed to resemble what human hunter-gatherer ancestors ate thousands of years ago."