Gwyneth Paltrow Sparks Concern After Wearing Arm Patch in New Video: 'What's That Thing?'
Gwyneth Paltrow sparked concern after she shared a video on Instagram, wearing a Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) patch on her arm.
Used to treat type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes, a CGM monitors glucose levels in those who wear them to ensure they’re managing their health properly.
A CGM may also be used to prevent diabetes in non-diabetic patients by providing them with real-time data on how their body responds to food, stress and sleep.
Gwyneth Paltrow Criticized for Wearing CGM Patch
Given that Paltrow has not publicly commented on having diabetes, fans of hers were quick to question if she had the chronic disease.
Others, though, criticized the Goop founder for using her privilege to get her hands on a medical device that is needed to treat the serious condition.
“So the next Hollywood eating disorder trend is to wear a CGM, even though you don’t need it while other people need it to survive, so you can control every little glucose spike so your eating disorder gets really freaky. Get it,” wrote one under her Instagram video.
“What’s that thing on the inside of her upper arm? I’ve been seeing these a lot lately,” another added.
“So are you actually diabetic and needing a gem or is this just another trend you bored rich housewives are doing? Such a flex,” said another.
“Stop wearing CGMs if you are not diabetic. There is no necessity, you’ve fallen for disinformation,” a third suggested.
Some critics started a thread under her pancake-making clip, claiming there has been a CGM shortage.
- 'Almond Mom' Gwyneth Paltrow Savaged On Social Media For Promoting Unhealthy Eating Habits: 'She Looks Physically Sick'
- Gwyneth Paltrow Defends Herself Following Backlash Over 'Starvation Diet': 'It's Not Meant To Be Advice For Anybody Else'
- 'I Don't Give a F---': Wellness Guru Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Takes 1 Day a Week to 'Watch Rubbish TV and Order Food'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I had issues getting mine. It was on backorder at all the CVS's in my area and I had to transfer it to a Walgreens and they only had one and I picked it up and 6 days later they gave me the rest,” wrote one.
“I get that it’s helpful but when there’s shortages or diabetics have to pay $300+ a month for theirs and it’s not a choice to check our BG,” said another. “It’s between life and death, especially as a type 1, we can’t help but be a little bitter about it.”
Gwyneth Paltrow Called Out for 'Clickbaiting'
The Shallow Hal star was even called out for “clickbaiting” after she lifted her arms at the beginning of the video to show off the CGM patch on the inside of her arm.
After the cold remarks, Paltrow hasn’t defended herself just yet — however, it’s clear that fans are looking for clarification on why she wore the diabetic device.