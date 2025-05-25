Gwyneth Paltrow Sparks Concern After Wearing Arm Patch in New Video: 'What's That Thing?'

Given that Paltrow has not publicly commented on having diabetes, fans of hers were quick to question if she had the chronic disease.

Others, though, criticized the Goop founder for using her privilege to get her hands on a medical device that is needed to treat the serious condition.

“So the next Hollywood eating disorder trend is to wear a CGM, even though you don’t need it while other people need it to survive, so you can control every little glucose spike so your eating disorder gets really freaky. Get it,” wrote one under her Instagram video.

“What’s that thing on the inside of her upper arm? I’ve been seeing these a lot lately,” another added.