NEWS Gym Woman Reports Man for Harassment. He Says She Was the One Violating the Gym’s Consent Policy: 'Might Actually Get Banned' Source: @YUMA_ZXL/TIKTOK A woman at a gym reported a man for harassment, but the true story turned out to be something else. OK! Staff Oct. 26 2026, Updated 8:43 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A woman at a gym reported a man for harassment, but the true story turned out to be something else. Apparently, as the man claimed, it was the woman who had been breaking the gym's rules. The situation, shared by @yuma_zxl on TikTok, kicked off when a woman at his gym, who posted "gym creep content," clipped his friend and then reportedly even clipped him.

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A Woman Reported A Man At The Gym

Source: @YUMA_ZXL/TIKTOK A woman at a gym reported a man for harassment.

The man then proceeded to confront the woman and tell her that he didn't want to be recorded and posted without his permission. To this, the woman, instead, said that he was "harassing" her and was looking at her for no reason. Ultimately, the "gym creep" woman ended up reporting the man. He continued to share, "Basically, I had to go in to talk to someone who I think was the manager, and they told me that this woman had told them that I was harassing her and making her feel uncomfortable." "At which point, I realized, like, 'Yo, it's gotta be her,'" he went on.

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Source: @YUMA_ZXL/TIKTOK As the man claimed, it was the woman who had been breaking the gym's rules.

The TikToker went on, "So I gave them a rundown on what really happened, and I also told them about how she had clipped my friend." After explaining to them what had actually happened, the man then said that he wanted to show them her "gym creep content" as well. However, since it was another girl who had shown him and his friend that the woman had a social media profile where she posted "gym creep" content, he could not share the same with the manager. Still, the man got out of the situation without having to do too much when he discovered that the "gym creep" woman had actually broken some rules of their gym.

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Source: @YUMA_ZXL/TIKTOK The man then proceeded to confront the woman and tell her that he didn't want to be recorded and posted without his permission.

As he continued to explain, "But yeah, A, turns out she isn't allowed to record in that area. They have a separate room just to record. And B, she also isn't allowed to be recording other people in that area, especially without their consent." Due to these reasons, it's likely that the man would not get into trouble, but the woman might face some serious issues. "So chances are that nothing's gonna happen to me. Additionally, she might actually get banned from the gym, cause she's the one who broke the rules," as the man continued to explain.

Netizens Support The Accused Man

Source: @YUMA_ZXL/TIKTOK The man said it's likely that the man would not get into trouble, but the woman might face some serious issues.